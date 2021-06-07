Quality TV news can be a victim of broadcast wars

There has been a huge amount of focus in the media world over the last 18 months about how TV and movie entertainment are moving towards broadcasting services. While Netflix has become a staple of television service in some 70 million American households, the addition of Disney +, Hulu, HBO Max, Peacock, Apple TV +, Paramount + and Amazon Prime has created a real buffet with entertainment choices for consumers. The recent announcement of Discovery merging with Time Warner, which merges Discovery + with HBO Max, has further underlined that the future of TV lies in entertainment streaming services.

Sports programming has come into play. ESPN, which has been slowly coming out of the gateway to broadcast, has recently signed renewal agreements for significant amounts of professional sports programming that give it the flexibility to broadcast those offers on the ESPN + streaming service. In addition, Amazon recently agreed to pay the NFL $ 10 billion just to broadcast Football Saturday Night on its streaming service over the next ten years.

As entertainment and sports programs migrate into the broadcasting world, cable and satellite channel packages are rapidly losing subscribers with viewers cutting the cord – or in the case of younger viewers, never subscribing to cable or satellite for to start. So as broadcast wars heat up, and inherited TV channels lose viewership and subscribers, no one really focuses on what that means for TV news.

To understand the impending crisis for television news, one must understand the economics of the current television system. Television channels today not only receive advertising revenue from attracting an audience, but very important to their economy are the fees paid by cable and satellite operators for the transmission of those channels. For example, CNN, CNBC, MSNBC, and Fox News pay very substantial fees to every cable and satellite household in the United States of which today. Today, this means that subscriber fees are paid to news channels covering over 75 million, up from close to 100 million at a time not so long ago. News channels are paid for in each of those households even though only a small minority of households watch each of those channels. This creates a very substantial revenue base that supports large TV news franchises – no matter how many channel viewers it actually pays in all cable and satellite homes.

Similarly, local TV stations, which are the backbone of local TV news, are paid by what are called “retransmission consent fees” by cable and satellite operators, which are very substantial payments for the right to carry these stations. . These stations are also paid across all cable and satellite homes in a given local market, regardless of the percentage of those homes actually watching any particular channel. Because of this unique payment system for legacy broadcasting and cable channels, many consider this payment system to be the best possible economic model for the television industry.

As we move away from consumers receiving a bundle of cables or channels in an environment where consumers receive some transmission services for which they pay directly, the whole concept of collecting money in all homes disappears.

Entertainment content is making this transition, though many industry analysts doubt that all entertainment broadcasting services will make it. Sports programming has begun to make this transition as well. But there is a big question mark on how news will be supported in this new world of broadcasting. Any news channel switching to a live broadcast service will have to pay a very substantial fee for each home to make up for the lost cable and satellite transport. News viewers may be the last to abandon the paid TV package, but inevitably as the reduction of this package decreases, these tariffs will shrink along with it.

Further complicating the picture, there is considerable additional competition for TV news, with Roku and Amazon both offering abundant news services. They do not have the main power or depth of content of the most popular TV brands, but offer a reasonable news menu for those who are not political junkies or loyal to news channel brands.

The television news began as public service programming that broadcasters had to comply with in order to obtain a license from the FCC. The TV news business eventually became profitable, but it will soon face an existential crisis on how to remain so.

There are several opportunities to maintain the economy of local news and news channels, beyond sending each channel separately in an effort to get enough direct revenue from the consumer from loyal viewers.

One possibility is to create a large package of national and local news, enabled through a single packer. This is what Apple is doing with magazines and newspapers, offering many popular digital magazines and newspapers for a monthly fee of $ 9.99 with Apple News +, but so far it has been under the influence of its approval. And traditional media companies will be extremely careful to increase Apple’s power in the media market as they increasingly compete in streaming entertainment.

Another option would be to find a player more similar to Switzerland to act as a neutral distributor. News channels and stations are all in this predicament together – if they can not get subscription fees from all cable and satellite households, at least they would like to get tariffs from all news families, even from them that do not represent faithful visibility of their particular brand.

Some companies may be able to do it better than others. Comcast and NBCUniversal have a wide range of assets including CNBC, the leading business news channel; MSNBC, the leading source of progressively oriented political news; Sky News, the leading international news channel; NBC News Now, a broadcast service; news offers from Peacock digital broadcasting service; and a host of local stations and regional news channels. Providing a special news package for families who otherwise subscribe to Peacock can encourage wider reception of news content, while also driving the expanded distribution of the broader entertainment broadcasting service.

Fox is putting a lot of shoulders behind Fox Nation, a subscription news channel that aims to satisfy the voracious appetite among the news audience for right-wing, often extreme, comments. There may be a model here for Fox, but I think it is not enough to offset the significant financial downturn that Fox News Channel will suffer with the support of the significantly reduced cable / satellite subscriber tariff.

The center of any democracy is a well-informed citizen and a powerful marketplace of ideas where quality news content can survive and thrive. For now, there is no obvious answer to saving TV news when pay-TV subscription drops, but let’s not let quality TV news become collateral damage in entertainment broadcasting wars.

Tom Rogers is the CEO of WinView. He was the first President of NBC Cable.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal owned by Comcast is the parent company of CNBC.