Florida moves against foreign intellectual property theft





Florida has China in the spotlight

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a series of bills focused on dirty foreign influence and corporate espionage, particularly in China, which he accused of stealing intellectual property and infiltrating large sections of American society. especially the academy. There is no single entity that exerts a more widespread ill-influence in a wider range of American industries and institutions than the Communist Party of China, DeSantis said at a news conference in Miami. The Republican governor, who has sought to capture the national scene as he considers a presidential bid in 2024, further entered the international arena during bill signing, reiterating claims by Republicans across the country that the global coronavirus pandemic started from a lab in Wuhan, China, and that the communist government in Beijing was behind a cover-up. Democratic President Joe Biden last month ordered U.S. intelligence officials to redouble their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any possibility the trail could lead to a Chinese lab. At the time of his announcement, Biden said the two intelligence agencies were more inclined towards the initial theory that the virus spread through human contact with an infected animal. One agency leaned more toward laboratory theory. “None of the theories had more than low or moderate belief,” he said. The bilateral bills signed by DeSantis reinforce controversy among many Republicans that the Chinese government has been infiltrating, or exerting its influence, on many segments of American society, including the entertainment industry, news media, and especially academia. One of the bills signed into law by DeSantis would require universities to report any $ 50,000 gift from a foreign source and would force them to scrutinize foreign applicants for research positions. Research institutes will have to report all work-related trips to foreign counties. Companies wanting to do business with China as well as Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia and Venezuela will also have to disclose any financial ties to those countries over $ 50,000. FBI Director Christopher Wray has called economic counterintelligence and espionage from China the biggest long-term threat to our nations’ information and intellectual property, and our economic vitality. Earlier this year, U.S. officials accused a former professor and University of Florida researcher of embezzling $ 1.8 million in federal grant money while hiding support he received from the Chinese government and a company he founded in China to benefit from this research. The case follows a Department of Justice initiative, launched in 2018, to increase its focus on fighting economic espionage and stealing trade secrets from Chinese interests. Other cases were highlighted during legislative hearings, including the case of a Chinese national living in Orlando whom the government accused of smuggling underwater drone parts, from 2002 to 2014, to assist a state university in China that was doing research. military. Today, we expose and prohibit foreign opponents and their agents from walking through the front doors of our corporations and universities and hiding their backs with our taxpayer-funded research, Sprowls Chamber President said in a statement. Another measure signed into law by the governor will increase fines for stealing or selling trade secrets if it benefits from a foreign government or entity.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos