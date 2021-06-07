Gantz warns Lebanon: IDF actions in Gaza were the tip of the iceberg

What Gaza experienced in the last round of fighting was just the “tip of the iceberg,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Monday night during a ceremony to officially recognize Israel’s 18-year occupation of southern Lebanon as an official military campaign. “Lebanon needs to know that what Gaza experienced a few weeks ago is just the tip of the iceberg,” he said, adding that Israel would always be willing to fight to protect its citizens. If a war with Lebanon starts, it “will start in Lebanon and will take place mainly in enemy territory and the damage will be great, painful and expensive,” Gantz said. But if Lebanon has a leadership “that wants it, it is possible to end decades of fighting that have never stopped,” he said. “It is impossible to achieve economic cooperation, neighborly relations between people and even peace ceremony. “The ceremony was held in the presence of Gantz, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-General. Aviv Kohavi, former IDF Chief of Staff Shaul Mofaz, who oversaw the withdrawal and other senior officers. Decision to recognize the campaign was approved in March after a committee led by Mofaz, with the period officially known as the “Lebanon Security Zone” Campaign, equating it with other wars and major operations fought by the IDF.
With the official recognition of the campaign, a total of nine have been recognized by the IDF: the War of Independence 1948, the War of Sinai 1956, the Six Day War 1967, the War of Withdrawal 1967-1970, the Yom Kippur War 1973, the First Lebanon War 1982, the Second War of Lebanon 2006 and Operation Edge Protective Edge in Gaza.
if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;}Soldiers first entered Lebanon in 1978 to eradicate Palestinian terrorists. As the army withdrew from most of the country in 1985, it retained control of 1,000 square kilometers. safety zone 20 km. deep into 2000 to prevent terrorist attacks, which had plagued Northern civilians in the 1970s and ’80s. Although official figures put the IDF casualties at 256 – with approximately two dozen soldiers killed each year – the unofficial number stands at 675. This number does not include those injured during their time in Lebanon and does not take into account all those returned with psychological wounds. The First Lebanon War and the IDF time in the security zone in southern Lebanon “formed the northern arena and to a large extent radiated and affected the entire Middle East,” Kohavi said at the ceremony. “But the long years of operational activity also formed generations of soldiers and commanders, forming units, norms and methods of operation, “he said. “For the generation of commanders that I and members of the General Staff belong to, Lebanon was our school of war. It was as sharp as a sharp knife, occasionally injuring us. But most of the time we were sharpened in its edge. There we have developed combat methods, we have faced a changing battlefield and we have developed anti-guerrilla warfare methods. “The ceremony and the campaign pin are not just an outward sign,” Kohavi said, adding that they “embody appreciation and respect” as well as a “National and moral obligation” from the State of Israel to those who served there. Zahi Hefetz, a human resources officer and head of the Victims Relief Brigade, told The Jerusalem Post that thousands of former soldiers and officers, as well as grieving families and former Lebanese Army soldiers, will receive “It recognizes the campaign and the soldiers who protect the people living in the North,” he said, adding that “even 21 years later we are hearing stories from soldiers, those who were injured and grieving families. According to Lt.- Colonel Hadas Mizrachi, the peg will be given to all those who served in the seat belt or those who directly assisted the campaign between September 30, 1982, until May 24, 2000. It will be given to soldiers, officers , IDF staff and SLA personnel who fought alongside Israeli soldiers.It will also be given to grieving families who lost loved ones during the campaign.The ceremony and peg “is an opportunity to get to know those who served as well as those who fell or “Both mentally and physically, and their families were injured,” she said. “Mizrachi has been working on the pin since the decision was made. Every campaign pin is unique and” every color has a meaning, “she told the Post. “The middle is blue and white, symbolizing the flag of Israel,” Mizrachi said. “On the side is gray, which symbolizes the long and drawn campaign, and the color of the posts on the belt on the gray side is green, which symbolizes the fighting in forested areas. And then there is red, which symbolizes those who were injured … green and red also symbolize the colors of the Lebanese flag. “The ceremony on Monday is only symbolic, and it will take two months for all those eligible to receive needles. It will be given starting next week, starting with those who are still career officers who have served in the campaign or SLA soldiers will have their unique ceremony to take the stake.Those who are still in reserve will take it later during unit ceremonies, followed by those who no longer serve, whose stakes will to be sent to their homes by the Israel Postal Company.