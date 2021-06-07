Gantz warns Lebanon: IDF actions in Gaza were the tip of the iceberg

What Gaza experienced in the last round of fighting was just the “tip of the iceberg,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Monday night during a ceremony to officially recognize Israel’s 18-year occupation of southern Lebanon as an official military campaign. “Lebanon needs to know that what Gaza experienced a few weeks ago is just the tip of the iceberg,” he said, adding that Israel would always be willing to fight to protect its citizens. If a war with Lebanon starts, it “will start in Lebanon and will take place mainly in enemy territory and the damage will be great, painful and expensive,” Gantz said. But if Lebanon has a leadership “that wants it, it is possible to end decades of fighting that have never stopped,” he said. “It is impossible to achieve economic cooperation, neighborly relations between people and even peace ceremony. “The ceremony was held in the presence of Gantz, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-General. Aviv Kohavi, former IDF Chief of Staff Shaul Mofaz, who oversaw the withdrawal and other senior officers. Decision to recognize the campaign was approved in March after a committee led by Mofaz, with the period officially known as the “Lebanon Security Zone” Campaign, equating it with other wars and major operations fought by the IDF.

New Labeling of Service Campaign in South Lebanon Campaign (Credit: IDF)

With the official recognition of the campaign, a total of nine have been recognized by the IDF: the War of Independence 1948, the War of Sinai 1956, the Six Day War 1967, the War of Withdrawal 1967-1970, the Yom Kippur War 1973, the First Lebanon War 1982, the Second War of Lebanon 2006 and Operation Edge Protective Edge in Gaza.

