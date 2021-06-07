The leader of the junta in Mali was sworn in as president after the second coup





BAMAKO, Mali (AP) The leader of the coup in Mali, col. Assimi Goita was sworn in on Monday as president of a caretaker government, tightening his grip on power in the West African nation after carrying out a second coup in nine months. The inauguration ceremony in the capital, Bamako, came as Mali is facing growing isolation from the international community for taking over the junta. The African Union has already suspended Mali’s membership, and France has temporarily suspended its joint military operations with the Malian military to put pressure on Goita to set it aside. Goita, who first took power in August 2020 by overthrowing Mali’s democratically elected president, eventually agreed to a transitional government led by a civilian president and prime minister. But two weeks ago he ousted those civilian leaders after they announced a cabinet reshuffle that ousted two junta supporters without consulting him. Mali’s constitutional court also approved him as interim president. During his inaugural address, Goita called on Malians to show “cohesion and solidarity”. He pledged to cut government spending and “facilitate access to drinking water and primary health care”. He also promised that the presidential election would be held according to plan. “I would like to assure the international community that Mali will honor all its commitments,” he said. Goita faces international pressure to hold elections in February 2022, as required by the caretaker government’s initial agreement last year. However, given recent developments, it is unclear what will happen on the electoral front. The continuing political instability in Mali, many fear, could further embolden Islamic extremists, who have carried out attacks for nearly a decade in the volatile north of the country. The West African regional bloc, known as the Economic Community of West African States, has supported mediation talks in Mali. ECOWAS also called for a new civilian prime minister in Mali to be appointed immediately and for a new inclusive government to be formed. Choguel Kokalla Maiga was named Mali’s new prime minister on Monday, according to a statement read on the country’s national broadcaster hours after the inauguration. Maiga is a veteran politician who was a leader in the M5, a popular movement whose protests spurred the downfall of former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in the August 2020 coup. The regional bloc and the AU have made it clear that the head of the transitional government, the deputy prime minister and the prime minister should not be candidates in the next presidential election under any circumstances. Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan is returning to Mali this week to continue mediating on behalf of ECOWAS. Islamic extremists took control of major cities in northern Mali after the 2012 coup. Only a 2013 military intervention led by former colonial power France drove extremists out of those cities. France and a UN force have continued to fight extremists, who operate in rural areas and regularly attack roads and cities. AP writer Carley Petesch contributed to this report from Dakar, Senegal.

