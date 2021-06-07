Moscow bans senior Canadian officials, accuses them of ‘anti-Russian’ activities

The Russian Foreign Ministry has banned a number of Canadian officials, including Justice Minister David Lametti, from traveling to the country, citing what it claims are “anti-Russian” activities.

In a statement, a ministry spokesman said Lametti, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc and a number of government officials including the top bureaucrat in the Department of Defense, Jody Thomas will be banned from traveling to Russia because they have indicated “inappropriate and counterproductive activity in support of the ultra-nationalist regime” in Ukraine and of “other Russophobic forces” in the Baltic states.

Justice Minister David Lametti gives his opening remarks during a press conference in Ottawa on Friday, May 7, 2021. Lametti has been banned from traveling to Russia. (Adrian Wyld / Canadian Press)

The foreign ministry said the nine detainees, who also included Marci Surkes, a senior adviser to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Admiral Scott Bishop, commander of the Canadian Forces Intelligence Command, had “contributed to the deterioration of bilateral relations”. ruse.

Canada-Russia relations have deteriorated in recent years. Canada has imposed sanctions on people in the center of power in Moscow for the illegal annexation of Crimea and its treatment of dissidents as popular opposition figure Alexey Navalny, among others.

A man holds a banner reading “One for all, all for one” during a rally in support of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Omsk, Russia, January 23, 2021. (Alexey Malgavko / Reuters)

In March, Canada imposed sanctions on nine senior Russian officials for “grave and systematic human rights abuses,” including attempted murder and subsequent imprisonment of Navalny.

Navalny, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s main political opponents, was poisoned last summer with nerve agent Novichok.

He was treated at a hospital in Berlin, but was later jailed and sentenced to two years behind bars when he returned to Russia on what are widely seen as politically motivated charges.

Navalny and his supporters have accused Putin of ordering the poisoning. The Kremlin has denied the allegations.

The US and the European Union have also imposed sanctions over Russia’s pursuit of Navalny.

In its statement detailing the travel ban, the Russian foreign ministry said Canada had promoted “remote” theories about Navalny, who they say was legally “convicted of illegal actions”.