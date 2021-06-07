International
IDF releases new details on the mysterious death of Officer X.
The intelligence official who died in military prison last month was behind bars for knowingly committing crimes that caused “serious damage to national security”, the IDF said after new details of the case were cleared to be released.
According to the IDF, an investigation into Officer X, whose identity still remains under a gag order, was opened “following information about a serious breach of state security”.
The investigation into the officer, who served in a technology unit in the Intelligence Division, revealed that he had “knowingly committed a number of actions that seriously damaged state security” and had been “aware of possible damage to national security as a result of his actions and even tried to hide them “.
At the end of the investigation, he was charged with charges of aggravated security breach and “weight was given to substantial damage caused by the alleged offenses,” the military said.
The hearings were held behind closed doors “for reasons of national security”, and the officer’s family was present at some of the hearings, she said.
“The officer was not charged with espionage or treason and had not been in contact with or used by a foreign agent,” and after his death, the charges against him were dropped, the IDF said.
The officer’s family is blocked from knowing the details of the investigation. On Monday, family members said they wanted to know what happened before the gag order was lifted and the general public learned the details of the case.
During an open-door hearing, the IDF Military Prosecution said it was seeking to remove segments of the gag order on the case as there have been a number of articles published both in Israel and abroad about it, with some violating the order. of gag and endangered national security, while others published deceptive or inaccurate articles.
The Military Prosecution also requested that the gag order be revoked in connection with the medical treatment given to the officer and the conditions of his detention.
The reason for his arrest and other details have not been allowed to be published.
Family Lawyer, Lieutenant Colonel. (res.) Benny Kuznitz, said: “As someone who accompanied the officer from the day of his arrest until his tragic death, I met a young man with values, who in his eyes did everything in his power and talent to protect National Security. “
He had been behind bars since September and was in contact with prison staff and other inmates. He was not held in solitary confinement, but in a cell with other detainees, which was under constant surveillance.
During his imprisonment, the IDF said he had been given all his rights, had received regular medical treatment, had seen his family members regularly and kept in touch with his friends. Officials from the Intelligence Division also visited him several times, the military said.
The officer was found in serious condition in his cell on the night of May 16 and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Opsht performed the autopsy and a doctor representing the family was present. Toxicology test results have not yet been obtained and the official cause of death has not been given.
The officer was found with Ritali and antidepressants in his pocket when he was found in his cell, Channel 12 reported.
The family has denied allegations that he took his own life.
A close family member wrote a letter to outgoing President Reuven Rivlin and said the IDF was responsible for his “murder”.
“Even if he committed suicide, with all the security and safety cameras in jail, it is criminal murder,” she wrote.
He was buried in a civilian cemetery and will not be considered a fallen soldier after being released by the IDF while in prison at his request.
Representative of the Military Prosecution, Lieutenant Colonel. Matan Smolush, said it was a “tragic and shocking incident”, and some of the publications about the officer and his death “contain an inaccurate representation of the deceased officer”.
“There is no longer any fear of obstruction of justice and therefore, there is no obstacle to the removal of the gag order,” he said on Monday.
