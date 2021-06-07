Israel: Netanyahu claims election fraud as political rhetoric tightens





The Speaker of the Knesset, a close ally of Netanyahu, refused to announce a date for the swearing-in of the new government. By law, he has up to a week, but the largely technical process is traditionally carried out as soon as possible once a new government is announced.

The delay is “contrary” to the country’s democratic traditions, said Yohanan Plesner, director of the Institute for Israeli Democracy. “All of a sudden, we are all aware of the complex aspects of this process and the speaker’s ability to lengthen and extend this period in order to allow the Prime Minister to try to reverse the process.”

But Netanyahu is determined not to go into silence. Unlike Trump, who spoke baselessly about stolen votes and miscalculations, Netanyahu claimed that his right-wing rival parties deceived voters by backing a coalition with left-wing parties.

“We are witnessing the greatest electoral fraud in the history of the country, in my opinion in the history of any democracy,” Netanyahu said. Sunday lawmakers from his right-wing Likud party. The baseless allegation came as Israel’s chief of internal security issued a rare public warning that increasingly extreme discourse could fuel violence. On Sunday, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party compared Naftali Bennett , the man determined to replace Netanyahu, in a “suicide bomber”. After 12 years in office, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister faces the downfall by a diverse coalition of political parties united largely by their common desire to remove him. In a recent bid to keep in power, Netanyahu has marched his supporters to pressure rival politicians to step down ahead of a parliamentary vote of confidence, the final stage in formalizing the new government. The vote could take place as early as Wednesday, but is widely expected to take place next Monday, the last possible day allowed by law. Protests against the counterattack took place Monday outside the home of Nir Orbach, a member of the Yamina party, who was seen as the politician most likely to vote against the new government. A protest prompted Orbach to evade and possibly sink the coalition, while a separate protest encouraged him to support the coalition and oust Netanyahu. Netanyahu has focused his anger on a broken campaign promise from Bennett, the leader of the small right-wing Yamina party. Bennett, who vowed not to join forces with central leader Yair Lapid, went on to form an impossible coalition with his Yesh Atid party and a series of other smaller parties across the political spectrum after Israel’s fourth election in two years. Under a “rotation” deal, Bennett will serve as the first prime minister, followed by Lapid. On Sunday, Bennett urged the old Israeli leader to support a smooth transition of power and not leave “scorched earth” behind him. “This is not a catastrophe, this is not a catastrophe. It is a change of government. It is a common and common occurrence in any democratic country,” Bennett told a news conference Sunday night in the 120-seat parliament, known as Knesset. “The system in the state of Israel is not monarchical. No one has a monopoly on power.” Netanyahu’s time in office has been overshadowed by a lengthy corruption trial in which he has denied wrongdoing. His critics have alternatively accused him of exploiting pandemic and an explosion of CONFLICT with Gaza to maintain its control of power and overturn its criminal trial. Recent months in Israel have seen a series of events characterized by incitement and intolerance, including protests that turned violent and threats against politicians. Bennett said members of his Yamina party and New Hope party – two right-wing parties participating in the unity coalition – have been the target of a campaign “aimed at breaking them”, including curses and threats, so that to overthrow the new government. Last week, a member of Meretz’s left-wing party, Tamar Zandberg, left her home because of clear threats against her and her baby. Zandberg has called on Netanyahu to “immediately stop the hate machine responsible for threats and public figures who receive increased security that could lead to violence and even murder.” And at least two members of the Yamina party, including Bennett, have been given extra security because of the threats made against them. While calling for the new government to be sworn in on Wednesday, Bennett blamed Netanyahu at the feet for the accused discourse. “From here, I call on Mr Netanyahu: Calm down. Free the country and allow it to move forward. People are allowed to vote for a government, even if you are not in charge of it,” Bennett said. “We are not ‘us and them’. No one here is an enemy.” On Saturday, the head of Israel’s Shin Bet internal security service, Nadav Argaman, warned in an unprecedented public statement that “a sharp and sharp rise in violent and provocative discourse,” especially online, could lead to violence in the real world. “Dually our duty is to come up with a clear and final call to stop the discourse of incitement and violence. The responsibility for calming the winds and curbing the discourse rests on all our shoulders,” Argaman said. But Netanyahu supporters are showing no signs of trying to de-escalate tensions. A member of Netanyahu’s Likud party and one of the prime minister’s main allies, May Golan, on Sunday compared Bennett’s mission to New Hope leader Gideon Saar to be “suicide bombers” and “terrorists”. “There is a world of change, but they are like terrorists who no longer believe in anything, who go on their suicide mission, and even if they know it is a death sentence, it does not matter to them,” Golan said. spoken on Knesset TV. Constantly crushed by anchors to pull or soften her rhetoric, Golan refused, insisting she was not exaggerating. Responding to Shin Bet’s warning, Liri’s Transport Minister Miri Regev said in a statement to the media: “We will continue to protest against the theft of right-wing votes in a respectful and democratic manner without violence. . “ On Monday, Israeli police refused to grant permission for a nationalist “flag march” through the Muslim quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City this Thursday. The provocative annual parade, which usually takes place on Jerusalem Day, was canceled a month ago amid concerns it would spark an already tense situation. Betzalel Smotrich, a member of the Knesset and one of the organizers of the parade, called the decision a “shameful surrender to terrorism and Hamas threats.” Several other lawmakers said they would march despite the police decision.

CNN’s Amir Tal and Kareem Khadder contributed to this report.

