The skeleton in handcuffs sheds light on slavery in Britain during the Roman Empire
Archaeologists in the UK have unearthed the remains of a slave handcuffed to Britain since the time of the Roman Empire.
The “significant international” discovery was published in the journal Britannia Monday Archaeologists at the Museum of London say the findings prove “indisputable” evidence of “the role that slavery has played throughout history”.
It was a team of construction workers in the village of Great Casterton, in the East Midlands of England, who first crashed into the skeleton and brought it to the police in Leicestershire where radiocarbon dating revealed its origins dating back to 226-427 AD. Further investigations revealed that the body belonged to a man, who was estimated to be in his late 20s or early 30s at his death.
“The accidental discovery of a burial of a captive in Great Casterton reminds us that although the remains of enslaved people can often be difficult to identify, that they existed during the Roman period in Britain is indisputable. , “said MOLA archaeologist Chris Chinnock in a statement.
“Therefore, the questions we seek to address from archaeological remains can, and should, recognize the role that slavery has played throughout history,” Chinnock concluded.
While the practice of slavery during the Roman Empire is widely assumed by archaeologists and historians, it is rare to encounter such a clear sign of slavery brutality throughout human history, as evidenced by the iron handcuffs on the ankle and occasional burial.
“The discovery of handcuffs at a funeral suggests that they may have been used to exercise power over the dead as well as the living, implying that some of the symbolic consequences of imprisonment and slavery may extend beyond death,” he added. MOLA specialist Michael Marshall.
A bony stimulus to his leg is given for such a trauma, as well as the clumsy position in which he was set to rest well outside a nearby Roman cemetery, as if “jumping into a ditch,” Marshall stressed.
“Taken together in handcuffs [these details imply] ill-treatment and quite a lot of disrespect to the body, ”Marshall later i tha Independent.
It was unusual for a slave to be buried with their shackles as “quite sophisticated” tools were valuable, according to Marshall, who believes this man may have been intended to serve as an example to other slaves.
“I can not pass up the idea that someone was trying to show a point,” he told the Independent. “If it is for the good of other people who are still alive, saying that this person is a slave and will remain a slave even in death, or if he intends to have some kind of magical or religious dimension to it. “
The handcuffs also suggest the master may have been worried about a persecution by the slave they had abused, as some Romans believed the chains could prevent the return of a vengeful ghost.
“They are concerned about the implications of [their abuse] if they are a suspicious person, ”Marshall said of the Roman arctic slave master. “They have some concerns about what the consequences of their actions might be, and maybe burying someone with their legs tied is one way to solve it.”
