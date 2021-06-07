Gibo opens in VP offer, Sara looks together





THE TANDEM OF THE FUTURE? Former Secretary of Defense Gilbert Teodoro (right) stands next to his wife Nikki Prieto-Teodoro as they visit Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio (left) over the weekend. Rolando Andaya FB Home Former Secretary of Defense Gilberto Teodoro on Monday said Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio would make a good President and was willing to be her friend if she decides to run in the 2022 election. “My impression of President Sara talking about issues was that she would make a very good president of this country. “She would have the ability to unite a lot of people, she has an independent mind, she has managerial skills that run a very complex city like Davao,” Teodoro said in an interview with ANC Headstart. Teodoro made the statement a few days after criticized by netizens when he was vaccinated in Davao City, despite being a resident of Quezon City and Tarlac.Teodoro said his vaccination in Davao City was not intentional.He explained: “There was an opportunity to show that I trust local authorities “It was my way of telling all the local government units, all the health workers I would trust them. I could have registered with private companies for their vaccines.” The Teodoro camp said they visited Davao for allegedly discussing with the mayor – President Rodrigo Duterte’s eldest daughter – about their potential team in the 2022 national elections. In related developments, Senate President Vicente Sotto III will have ask for vice president whether Senator Panfilo Lacson will throw his hat in the race for the presidency. In a message to reporters, Sotto claimed that several groups had approached Lacson and him about their plans for next year’s general election. “We are thinking seriously … There are some groups and some sectors that have addressed me and Senator Lacson. “If Senator Lacson decides to run for president, I will definitely be his friend,” Sotto said. “I am not in the habit of saying that I will not run and then suddenly I will present my candidacy certificate. Let other politicians do it. “Not in our party,” he added. Malacañang, meanwhile, doubted critics’ claims that voters would reject President Duterte’s candidates in 2022, including Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte. President Harry Roque’s spokesman was responding to former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV’s statement that the President’s daughter should really seek the top post elected in the 2022 polls as this would give the Filipino public a chance to reject Duterte and his family members. Roque also dismissed the statement of 1-Sambayan caller Howard Calleja that the PDP-Laban move to nominate the President as its vice-president for the 2022 polls was a mockery of the 1987 Constitution and that voters will see through it. In the May 2010 election, Teodoro ran for president under the Lakas-CMD-Kampi coalition party with actor Edu Manzano as his running mate. But Liberal Party standard holder Benigno Aquino III – Gibo’s cousin on the Cojuangco side – won, as Teodoro was ranked fourth behind former President Joseph Estrada and Senator Manuel Villar. Sarah’s meeting with Teodoro came days after she had lunch with former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and his sister, Senator Imee Marcos. Sara Duterte has reiterated that there is no chance she will run for the presidency next year after her father said the presidency “was not a job for a woman”. Recent polls suggest Davao’s 42-year-old mayor could beat potential presidential candidates such as boxing champion and current Senator Manny Pacquiao, Bongbong Marcos and incumbent Leni Robredo. When he presented his presidential candidacy certificate in the 2010 election, Teodoro said he was not threatened by the so-called “kiss of death” from the ruling party (Lakas-CMD-Kampi) at the time. “No (I’m not afraid), I feel like I’ve proven to Filipinos what I’m made of and what our platforms represent … and people need to differentiate on that basis,” Teodoro said after presenting his COC with Election Commission on December 9, 2009. Teodoro also said that then-President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo’s decision to run for a seat in the House would also not affect their campaign, saying “Ms. Arroyo’s election is” the only and that it has nothing to do with their political plans for 2010. ” of the Philippines Ramon Juico, former Secretary of Justice Silvestre Bello III, Senator Mirriam Defensor-Santiago as a guest candidate, and lawyer Raul Lambino.Sotto said his party comrades in the National Coalition were d uke waiting for his decision regarding his election plans. He said he could announce his decision after President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his final State of the Nation address next month. The results of the Pulse Asia poll released in December 2020 showed that Sotto was ranked third among the preferred vice-presidential candidates in the 2022 polls. He was behind Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte. Citing the results of the Pulse Asia poll in September 2020, he said only less than 5 percent did not approve of Duterte’s work as president. Roque also claimed that Duterte’s possible bid for the country’s second-highest post was allowed under the 1987. Constitution. One of the drafters of the Constitution, former Chairman of the Election Commission (Comelec) Christian Monsod, had previously said that the PDP- Laban in power to persuade Duterte to run for vice president was clearly a “smart and insidious move to circumvent the Constitutional provision for re-election.” The 1987 constitution states that the president will serve for a six-year term and “does not will be eligible for no re-election. “” There is absolutely no ban on a president running for vice president. If you can show me a provision that prohibits the president from running for vice president, then, of course, the president will respect that. “But as it is, there is no direct provision in the Constitution that says that principle,” Roque said.

