Father suffered fourth-degree burns when his foot ‘melted’ as he stepped on ‘scorching’ sand on Wales Beach

A man suffered fourth-degree burns when his foot ‘melted’ as he stepped on scorching sand on a beach in Wales.

Danny Howard described the horrific moment as the most torturous pain he had ever felt in his life.

The 33-year-old was spending a day with his family in Barmouth Beach in Snowdonia over a bank holiday weekend when the accident happened.

The family made a spur of the decision to travel to the seaside town from Chester on Sunday, May 30, to enjoy the sunny weather.

But the day ended in horror when Danny stepped on a ‘spicy’ piece of land that was below an available barbecue, Reports Wales Online.

Danny’s accident comes just a week after it was reported that a nine-year-old child needed a skin graft when the same thing happened to him last year.

Will Tyler, from Stockport, suffered devastating injuries when he stepped on hot sand after his parents threw a barbecue tray at Formby Beach.

The self-employed plasterer, with his wife and six children, drove for two hours to reach the beach, where they placed two barbecues available to cook hamburgers, sausages and hotdogs for dinner.

We got to the beach, gathered a load of stuff on the dunes, and set up a small tent, Danny said.

We got some barbecue available, cooked all the food, and decided to move the barbecue to a safer distance – but I obviously did not realize that the sand had accumulated all the heat of the barbecue. “

He said he stayed on the sand where the barbecue was within an hour of being there.

On a scale of one to ten, Id put him at 25, Danny said of the pain he went through.

Danny said the barbecue trays were cold at the time Danny moved them, but the coal heat had been transferred to the sand below.

The sand is just like glasses at the end of the day, “Danny explained.” So it will just absorb all the heat.

“I do not know how far the heat will go in the sand, but it is a pretty good insulator and it was also a really hot day, so there was probably no escape for the heat.”

The top layer of sand was a little cooler, but when his foot sank about half an inch deeper, he said the temperature absolutely melted the skin on his foot and became blisters even between the toes.







I got second-, third-, and fourth-degree burns to the lower leg, Danny said.

With the cars parked away from where they were setting up camp, Danny said he had to grit his teeth and walk backwards only with a sock covering a large bubble that had formed on his leg.

Using his big toe to steer his van, he spent two hours taking his kids home to Chester, before finally taking himself to the hospital.

I do not love them [the childnre] to stay in a hospital, so I took them home first and went straight to Chester A&E, “he said.

When he arrived at the hospital, doctors cut the thick blister that had formed after hot sand penetrated two layers of skin.







After bandaging, he was sent home with ibuprofen and paracetamol, which he said did nothing to reduce the excruciating pain.

“I had to come back the next day because the pain was excruciating,” he said.

“They re-bandaged it and there was obesity, forming a hole in the center. Obesity is what they call a fourth-degree burn.

Danny was given the codeine and transferred to a specialized burn center in Whiston in Merseyside on Friday (June 4), where he was then administered with morphine and strong anti-inflammatory drugs.

Doctors told him that if he had gone immediately to the burn specialist unit, he might have been able to have a skin transplant for the fourth degree burn.

But because the area around the hole had begun to heal, a graft would simply cause more damage.

“They wanted to put a 24 hour drop on me,” Danny said. But obviously I have a lot of kids at home, I asked for an alternative treatment, so they gave me some stronger antibiotics to take.

“The rash has subsided now, it seems to have subsided.”

Danny said he is unable to walk at all, but manages to jump and crawl around two or three hours after taking his morning medication.

The rest of the time, he said there is a throbbing sensation in his leg, which feels like it has its own heartbeat.

Danny predicts he will have to stay home to heal for six to 12 weeks, with weekly appointments at the incineration unit, before returning to work or living normally.

“I do not think my foot will be the same again,” he said.

Danny said he wants to raise awareness of the dangers of using barbecues available on beaches.

I have an 18-month-old, a four-year-old, a five-year-old and I thought if one of them had touched him he would have destroyed their legs, he said.





He said while he was aware of the dangers he did not expect the amount of heat to come from the sand.

It is not something you consider a risk. You think children are more at risk of falling over it and breaking it – that’s what you want to look for.

“I think these grills should have a warning to be more careful and precautionary in sandy areas.”

He said he believes the heat could be trapped there for an hour or two easily, posing a danger to unsuspecting pedestrians.

Danny thinks Barbecue kits should come with signs that users can place to mark the area where a Barbecue is used.

If people are doing a barbecue on the beach, they should leave a small flag on the ground, just to let people know, he said.

They should leave signs for people, saying Please be careful, is there a barbecue that has been here in the last hour, or flags that you can put in the sand that say hotspot or something.