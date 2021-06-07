Change must happen: HC stops attempts to cure gender identity | Latest India News

Chennai / New Delhi: Madras High Court on Monday banned any attempt to cure people’s gender identity or sexual orientation as part of a series of comprehensive orders to sensitize state agencies and central government and protect the rights of LGBTQIA + communities .

The order came on a petition from two women who went to court to seek protection from their families who opposed their relationship. The court used the opportunity to issue orders to the police, prison, health, judicial and educational authorities with the justice N. Anand Venkatesh passing consultations to become better acquainted with LGBTQIA issues (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual).

“I strongly feel that change must take place at a social level, and when it is supplemented by a law there will be a tremendous change in society ‘s opinion recognizing same – sex relationships,” the 107-page judge said.

The order came approximately three years after the Supreme Court decriminalized consensual same-sex adult relationships and seven years after affirming the rights of transgender people. Currently, the high courts of Delhi and Kerala are hearing requests to legalize same-sex marriage.

The applicants, aged 20 and 22, fled their parents’ homes in Madurai district after falling in love. Their parents filed complaints about the missing persons and two First Information Reports (FIRs) were recorded against the women, after which police questioned them at their place of residence. This prompted the women to move to court seeking protection from harassment by their parents and police. In March, the court ordered police protection for them and further requested that the women and their parents undergo counseling sessions under the direction of Vidya Dinakaran, a Chennai-based psychotherapist.

In the order, the judge mentioned that he also voluntarily requested an out-of-the-box exercise that included psycho-educational sessions with Dinakaran and other members of the LGBTQIA + community to break preconceived notions because the case gave the court an opportunity and responsibility to assess inclusiveness. , discrimination, morality and traditions. On May 1, Venkatesh justice had said he had not fully awakened in same-sex relationships.

Dinakaran found that while the plaintiffs were very clear about their decision, the parents felt a lot of shame, fear and social contempt towards them because of their daughters’ homosexual relations, the Monday order said.

I do not hesitate to admit that I too belong to the majority of ordinary people who have not yet fully understood homosexuality. Ignorance is not an excuse to normalize any form of discrimination, he said.

Judgment is a turning point in our lives, we finally feel safe, said the 22-year-old applicant, who declined to be named due to security concerns.

The main event of the trial is openness and transparency. It reinforces the fact that discriminatory practices of any nature can no longer be hidden under the guise of misunderstanding or ignorance. Since destigmatisation has just begun, many queer people have started to leave their families in search of support and this is where temporary guidance plays a big role, addressing all actors in creating an inclusive environment and safe, Dinakaran said.

Interim court instructions included the police request to close complaints without harassing trans people, judicial authorities to provide free legal aid, health professionals to assist the community and educational institutions to appoint queer counselors, and easy procedures to do so. changed names and genders. He further asked state agencies, including the school education and justice departments, as well as central agencies such as the Department of Higher Education, the University Grants Commission and the Ministries of the Union of Family Health and Welfare and Women’s Development. and children to report to her by 31 August on steps taken to raise public awareness and put in place measures, including gender-neutral baths, curriculum changes, awareness campaigns and the removal of prejudice.

The court also ordered mental health camps and awareness programs to provide awareness to the police, judiciary, educational institutions, parents and health workers. Prohibition of conversion therapy a discredited practice that claims to cure gay and transgender people – the court ordered that anyone attempting to commit such dubious practices could have their medical license suspended.

I think we have turned a corner in the fight for equal rights. This trial will be cited in the future to affirm the rights of the community, said Manuraj S, a lawyer for the two applicants.

The criminal justice system is regularly deployed against queer couples who have to deal with deep-seated prejudices on a daily basis. For many individuals being investigated by police at the behest of their families this is a major breakthrough, said Mihir Samson, a Delhi-based lawyer who has also represented royal couples facing domestic violence.

The court further asked the Ministry of Justice and Social Empowerment to publish a list of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) working with the community to provide counseling, monetary support, legal aid or coordination with law enforcement agencies in relation to the committed against any member of the community.

LGBTQIA + persons, like cis persons, have a right to their privacy and have the right to lead a dignified existence, which includes their choice of sexual orientation, gender identity, gender presentation, gender expression and choice of partner , said the court.

The judge also spoke with community activists to understand the underlying realities, emotions, social discrimination, and exclusion that the community faces.

As LGBTQIA + persons, we are accustomed to receiving absolute ignorance and a refusal to learn, especially from the pillars of democracy. It is hard to encounter individuals as humble as the justice of Venkatesh, a gentleman willing to get rid of every premeditated idea and wipe his clean plates. The decision paves the way to ensure the rights of LGBTQIA + people, said doctor Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, who interacted with the judge.

The order also referred to two historic Supreme Court judgments dealing with the rights of the LGBTQIA community. In 2014, the Nalsa v. Union of India trial recognized the legality of the identified gender of the transposers. In 2018, a Constitution bench held in Navtej Johar versus the Union of India that Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which criminalized homosexuality, did not apply to consenting adults.

(with data from Dhamini Ratnam)