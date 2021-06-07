COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports 3 new deaths, the 2nd lowest daily infections of 2021





Saskatchewan reported its second-lowest daily number of newCOVID-19 infections to date this year after adding three to the number of deaths Monday. So far there have been 549 coronavirus-related deaths in the province. One of the deceased was recently in his 60s in the north central area, while the other two were in the north west with one reported in the 19-year-old age group and the other and the other in their 70s, according to Saskatchewan government. Read more: Well-known researcher joins USask VIDO lab to study coronaviruses Health officials said Monday there were 68 new cases, bringing the total number of infections in Saskatchewan to 47,427. This is the lowest daily increase in infections since February 24 when 56 were reported. The seven-day average of new daily infections is at 97 from 103 on 6 June. The last time the average was so low was on November 8, 2020. The story goes down the ad According to the provincial government, 17 new variants of concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Saskatchewan while the total is reported at 11,253. Provincial hospitals currently provide care to 102 patients with COVID-19: 83 are receiving inpatient care and 19 are in intensive care, including an out-of-province transfer from Manitoba. Read more: Coronavirus: Science sheds light on the long-term health risks of COVID-19 Active cases, which are total cases minus recoveries and deaths, now stand at 1,142 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release. This is the lowest number reported since November 8, 2020, when it was 1,122. The total number of people recovering from the virus has risen to 45,736 after 119 more recoveries, provincial health officials said. According to the press release, 1,265 COVID-19 tests were conducted on June 6th. So far, 875,795 tests have been performed in the province. A total of 809,400 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.















2:01

COVID-19: JSC home for long-term care in North Battleford, Sask. under the suspected explosion





COVID-19: JSC home for long-term care in North Battleford, Sask. under the suspected explosion

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know: The story goes down the ad Symptoms may include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing very similar to a cold or flu. Some people may develop a more serious illness. People most at risk for this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions such as heart, lung or kidney disease. If you experience symptoms, contact public health authorities. Prevents the spread of the virus, experts recommend frequent hand washing and coughing up the sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible, and keeping a distance of two meters from other people if you go outside. In situations where you can not keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or mask to prevent the spread of airborne droplets that may carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face masks are now mandatory in indoor public spaces. For full COVID-19 coverage, visit the coronavirus global news site. See the link » <br />

Related News © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos