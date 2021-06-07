The connection of ocean protection from the sea to the sky





Coral reefs are an integral part of life on Earth. They are the basis of nurseries for all marine life, protect our cities and homes from storms, feed more than 14% of the human population, and contribute billions of dollars to the global economy. Most importantly, they support natural marine processes that produce a large portion of all oxygen on our planet. However, these critical ecosystems around the world are dying as well climate change heats up and acidifies Ocean. At our marine lab in Hawaii, we research coral reproduction and biology to help survive these essential ocean ecosystems. As part of our work, we are creating frozen biorepositors of coral, fish, sea urchins and symbiotic algae living within coral tissue. Biorepositions are similar to seed banks for plants, in that the frozen coral gum material can be safely stored for many years until needed. In the future, frozen coral sperm from biorepository can be thawed and inserted into fresh coral eggs, adding new genes to coral populations. Frozen coral larvae can help restore reefs to their former richness. Video Reefs provide food, shelter and nursery for marine life, but they also support the chemical pathways that help marine algae produce oxygen for all life on Earth. Our biorepositors will help ensure the health and genetic diversity of coral reefs for the future, while also helping other reef-based animals such as fish, mollusks, sea turtles and even seabirds in demand. meals. Seabirds are arguably the most connected animals on the planet. They connect the land with the sea, the deep ocean with the coast, and the polar regions with the tropics. One species we study, the Arctic stern, makes the longest migration in the world. Arctic terns travel from the Arctic Ocean to the Southern and Antarctic Oceans, and some have been recorded traveling more than 80,000 kilometers (more than 49,700 miles) per year. Other seabirds called jaegers are acrobatic miracles and greedy predators. Having nested in the Arctic region of North America, these diving and diving birds visit the coral reefs of Micronesia and the Caribbean; The Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a deep fissure valley that is part of the largest underwater range in the world; and border currents off the coast of Africa, where deep and productive water springs up to the oceans.

