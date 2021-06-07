States will not pay for vaccines: PM Modi | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Monday that the Union government was again taking responsibility for procuring vaccines and distributing them to states, in response to a growing chorus of requests from states, sharp criticism from the Supreme Court and amid growing concerns that supply shortages and the insistence of foreign vaccine manufacturers that they would only deal with the Union government could disrupt India’s vaccines.

The Union Government will continue to allow private hospitals to purchase up to 25% of vaccines made in India, although it has limited the service fee they can charge on these in 150 one dose. Details of India’s new vaccine policy will be worked out in consultation with states in the next two weeks and will launch on June 21, Modi added.

The Union government will cover the cost of vaccinating anyone over the age of 18 (the population currently eligible for vaccines), he said.

Some prime ministers welcomed the move. The decision to vaccinate free of charge will reduce the financial burden on state governments, said Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath also praised the move.

The Delhi government said that if the Center wanted, it would have made this decision long ago. We express our gratitude to the Supreme Court. Following his intervention, free vaccines will be available for all age groups across the country. If the central government had wanted, it could have done so long ago. But because of the Centre’s policies, neither states were able to purchase the vaccines, nor was the central government providing them, Delhi CM deputy Manish Sisodia said in a tweet.

In his address to the nation, the Prime Minister also defended his governments’ vaccine policies, stressing that it was decentralized only in response to requests from many states that they be allowed to administer the vaccine and buy directly from Indian and foreign manufacturers. . The Union government, therefore, allowed this from May 1, he said, indicating that health was a state entity.

In stages until then, the Union government had managed the vaccine for health care workers, front line workers, people over the age of 60 and those over the age of 45, but with co-morbid conditions that make them more vulnerable to Covid -19. But in response to the request from the states, it decided to allow the states to provide vaccinations for all starting from 1 May.

The Prime Ministers’ speech comes before a session in the Supreme Court on the Covid-19 situation and the vaccination situation in the country. At its previous hearing, the Supreme Court ruled that Union governments’ policy of coronavirus vaccination that made dosing responsibility for adults under the age of 45 entirely in states and private hospitals prima facie arbitrary and irrational. He ordered the Union government last week to submit within two weeks all relevant documents and submit notes on the thinking and process behind the strategy.

India carried the burden of the second wave in May added 9 million cases, or 31.2% of its total cases to date, and saw 120,071 deaths, 34.4% of the total, per month and this, combined with the supply situation, made the vaccine runs chaotic. States also found it impossible to deal with foreign manufacturers, many of whom wanted the Union government to provide them with protection from litigation for adverse events (discussions on this are ongoing). In just a few weeks, the prime minister claimed, the states realized the old system was better.

India has already administered more than 230 million doses, Modi said, and its vaccine is among the fastest in the world, but the new policy will make it faster. As of Monday, a total of 46.6 million people in the country had been fully vaccinated and another 142.8 million had been vaccinated with a single dose.

K Sujatha Rao, former secretary of the Union, ministry of health and family welfare, said: It was time for them to change the vaccination policy, which was already badly delayed. Much precious time had already been lost in states trying to issue global tenders. Dr Sudarshan Ballal, president of Manipal Hospitals, said: Central vaccine procurement would certainly strengthen our vaccine as the Center would have much more influence in treating multinationals and also procuring vaccines from other manufacturers instead of individual states. or smaller players who negotiate directly with these companies. Also, free vaccination for 18 years and older is a welcome move. As for the private sector, not much would change currently.

To be sure, in addition to the unwillingness of foreign companies like Pfizer and Moderna to deal with states and their inability to reach everywhere with their global tenders at least six states raised these, but most received very little interest from states were significantly hampered by severe supply shortages. With demand increasing manifold, suddenly there are 600 million Indians between the ages of 18 and 45 who became eligible for vaccines on May 1 and supplies that did not keep pace, this would always be a problem.

The situation has improved in June, with the government forecasting supplies of at least 120 million doses and the number is expected to grow even more in the coming months.

The Union government has said 2.16 billion vaccines will be available in India between August and December, but that number includes aggressive estimates for the production of some existing vaccines and some vaccines that are still in various stages of development and testing.

At least 710 million of the expected 2.16 billion doses are of vaccines that have not yet been approved. Reuters said in a report that the Serum Institute of India is likely to miss its target of 750 million doses in these five months by 27% (or 200 million), and Bharat Biotechs up to 550 million doses is unclear in ambiguity, with the company saying last month that there is a delay between production and availability, which means doses made in April will only be available in July. The actual availability in that period could be around $ 1 billion, according to an analysis by The Ken.

India has approved three vaccines (one locally developed, one second licensed and one third imported as well as locally made by at least half a dozen licensed companies) and most experts are convinced that the supply of vaccines will improve in the coming months, especially with domestic production of Sputnik V, which India is currently importing.

The Prime Minister referred to this in his speech and said that there were seven vaccines at different stages of development and three in the final trials, including a nasal vaccine (being developed by Bharat Biotech, again), which, if approved, would significantly accelerate the pace of vaccinations. Among the vaccines in the late phase trials is one developed by Biological E, for which India has already placed a preliminary order for 300 million doses. Two vaccines are also being tested in children, the prime minister said.

The government has told the Supreme Court it plans to vaccinate all eligible Indians by the end of this year, something that will require it to deliver 238 million doses a month, according to an HT analysis.

Responding to criticism of India’s vaccine strategy, Modi said the government set up a vaccine task force as early as April 2020, supported vaccine manufacturers through trial and funding, and planned a phased start-up with health care workers, something that helped them work fearlessly during the second wave.

Describing the coronavirus pandemic as once in a 100-year-old epidemic, the Prime Minister said he understood that many Indians had lost people to Covid-19 and that his sympathies were with them. The disease was unprecedented in the modern world but India fought it together, he added, building hospitals, increasing ICU capacity, making fans, creating new health infrastructure

And then, he said, when, during the second wave, the country saw the kind of medical oxygen demand it had never seen before, it provided liquid oxygen and concentrators from all over the world, deploying its naval force and air, using trains to move oxygen tanks and working on a multiple increase in oxygen production capacity.

At such a time, Modi added, politicization is not good. Importers’s important that states focus on the task in question, he said vaccinating everyone, including the last person in line. Some people have consistently spread misinformation about vaccines, he added, leading to fear and hesitation among people. Such people, he added, are playing with the lives of the innocent.

The Union government has repeatedly targeted opposition politicians for their comments on vaccines and said this could lead to hesitation.

Congress said the announcement marked another case where the Modi government has made an attack on vaccination policy. People opposed the policies of governments, the Congress party opposed it, and the Supreme Court severely rebuked them and asked them to file an affidavit. Now, they have got a third wine. Politics is flawed even now. Why should Indian citizens be forced to pay in the private sector? Do we make you pay for DPT injection or impulse polio injection in the private sector? said Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala.

Rajasthan Prime Minister Ashok Gehlot said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should share details on which countries applied to be able to purchase vaccines for the 18-44 age group. To my knowledge, no state made such a request … I am happy that the Prime Minister had to change his old decision keeping in mind the feelings of the public.