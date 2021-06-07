



Authorities in Pakistan have charged a former security guard with personifying a doctor at a hospital in Lahore after he allegedly performed the operation on an elderly woman who later died. The victim, 80-year-old Shameema Begum, initially went to Mayo Public Hospital for treatment for boils on her back, according to police. That was when Muhammad Waheed Butt, a former security guard at the hospital, performed her surgery and sent her home, officials said. The guard has been charged and is in police custody, Ali Safdar, a Lahore police spokesman, told AFP. Butt had posed as a doctor and had made home visits to other patients in the past as well. Authorities say Butt was a security guard at the hospital until he was fired for trying to extort money from patients two years ago, but he apparently returned and decided to try his hand at medication. The story goes down the ad Butt performed the operation on the woman in an operating theater with a qualified technician present, according to a hospital official who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity. Read more: Doctors amputate the wrong leg of an elderly man in Austria We can not go on with what every doctor and what everyone is doing at all times. It’s a big hospital, the official said. Trends 4 pedestrians, including teenagers, dead after crash in northwest London, Ont .: police

The Egerton Ryerson statue will not be replaced once it is retired, the university says It was not clear what kind of operation was involved, but Butt it is said that received payment for his work and for two subsequent visits to the victim's home. Begum's condition worsened after the operation and her family eventually took her back to the hospital, at which point they discovered the fake doctor's fraud. Begum was still alive when Butt was accused of carrying out an unnecessary operation, according to a report by Ary News in Pakistan. She died on Sunday, AFP reports. Her body was being held for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. It is not the first time fraudsters have tried to make money at a public hospital in the city. Last month, for example, a man was arrested for posing as a doctor and extorting money from patients at Lahore General Hospital. In another case, a woman posed as a neurological surgeon for several months at Lahore Services Hospital in 2016.















