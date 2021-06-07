You may have lost it amid the usual momentum of social media trends, but for a while, there was a campaign between politics and politics encourage the purchase of Australian wines in response to what constitutes a ban by the Chinese Communist Party. In March, there were about 11,000 gallons of wine SEQUESTRATED in Shenzhen alone, as the party imposed over 200 percent anti-dumping duties. The duties were the last in a series of moves from Beijing to punish Canberra for him supporting an international investigation at the origin of the coronavirus, but are also indicative of rising tension between the two countries.

While wine import duties and the resulting social media campaign may seem silly, they are indicative of a much more alarming trend in the behavior of the Chinese Communist Party, which constitutes economic extortion and coercion in support of its geopolitical goals.

Economic extortion is not limited to Australia. In Africa, charges of bribery pursued Huawei as it tried to secure an exclusive contract to build a 5G network in Namibia. A city council member allegedly offered her more than $ 360,000 to drop her opposition to the deal. In Ecuador, a dam project that was supposedly targeted to help lift the country out of poverty led to a national scandal with poor workmanship, unfulfilled promises, bribes and the Chinese Communist Party effectively owning the dam in question as Quito could not keep up with the payments. In Sri Lanka, too, the Chinese Communist Party, through Belt and Road Initiative managed to get Columbo to hand over a port and about 15,000 acres for a 99-year lease as the government could not make payments for the development project.

On a case-by-case basis, we see the Chinese Communist Party offering too generous conditions to countries in need of development and aid, only to ransom them with unrealistic payments as it corrupts the political systems of the countries in question and ultimately ends up with wealth . General Secretary Xi Jinping would make a great stand for Tony Soprano if they decided to restart the series and set it up in Beijing.

The good news is that countries are waking up to the threat of extortion by the Chinese Communist Party. In April of this year, Canberra Finished two investment agreements between the State of Victoria and Beijing a memorandum of understanding 2018 and a framework agreement 2019, both of which were part of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The problem is that in many ways it is too little too late and too uncoordinated. What has been missing is leadership from Washington. We need to provide competitive financing and credit guarantees to countries that want to rebuild or redevelop their infrastructure guarantees not burdened with quid-pro-quo requirements or difficult conditions that will ensure their failure. We need to call for the economic extortion of the Chinese Communist Party loudly and often in international forums and multilateral engagements. We need to uphold international norms and standards that conform to Western liberal rules, and not the authoritarian tendencies of the Chinese Communist Party.

We must also be prepared to intervene where the Chinese Communist Party places countries to fail. When those deals become too difficult or too expensive, Washington and its funding-related weapons must be willing to intervene and support those capitals against Beijing’s predatory behavior.

Here at 5G, we need to aggressively seek out open standards and encourage the development of non-Huawei and ZTE products, and continue to highlight how dangerous these products are. In Australia, again, government security experts PRESENT that they would have to install about 300 security precautions on the 5G network and even still would not be able to guarantee security from the interventions of the Chinese Communist Party. There were few things they could do to ensure that Beijing not only shut down the network if Huawei gears were to be installed on the main communication pillar. Think about those 300 security measures and still no security guarantees. This is how dangerous this device is, no matter how attractive the prices are or how good the services can be.

Washington needs to make the law as aggressively as Beijing is currently doing. This means using the law to our advantage and thinking creatively to counter the influence and economic extortion of the Chinese Communist Party. We know how to do this, we did it during the Cold War and we can do it again. By developing smart, sustainable and innovative policies, we can give up Beijing’s efforts, not on protectionist aspirations, but on the desire to have a free and liberal international order based on the rule of law, not economic extortion.