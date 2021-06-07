International
MB Johnson did not spare the vote on foreign aid cut ahead of the G7
LONDONR British lawmakers failed to vote Monday on the government cuts in foreign aid spending, sparing Prime Minister Boris Johnson from a potentially embarrassing loss before he hosts the Group of Seven summit this weekend.
Although the non-partisan chairman in the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, decided that an attempt to change the cut through an amendment to a bill going through parliament was not appropriate, he rebuked the government for not voting on its decision. Last November to reduce the percentage of national income set aside for foreign aid from 0.7% to 0.5%.
He encouraged lawmakers to bring a separate proposal to an emergency debate on Tuesday, and said the Conservative government should bring the decision to a vote soon.
I expect the government to find a way to debate this important issue and allow the Chamber to formally make an effective decision, he said. And if not, then we will seek to find other ways in which we can move forward.
The initial intent, which was enshrined in legislation, had helped the UK gain a strong reputation in the developing world over the past two decades. The cut amounts to about 4 4 billion ($ 5.6 billion).
Critics, who include Johnsons predecessor Theresa May and former Cabinet ministers Andrew Mitchell and David Davis, say the cut will lead to hundreds of thousands of avoidable deaths in developing countries and damage Britain’s international reputation. They also say this undermines Johnson on the eve of his reception at a summit of leaders of a Seventh Group on Friday.
Mitchell, a former international development secretary who led the rebellion, said he was confident the numbers were there to overthrow the 85-seat majority government in the House of Commons. He said the government was treating the House of Commons with disrespect.
The British Treasury has argued that the cut was necessary to free up cash to spend domestically at a time when the British economy is struggling to regain land lost during the coronavirus pandemic. He also said it is a temporary measure and that the UK will remain one of the largest spenders of aid, with around 10 10 billion set aside this year in the fight against poverty and climate change.
The dispute comes ahead of Johnson hosting the G-7 Rich Nations Summit, where support for the developing world is set to be one of the main topics of discussion.
Johnson has promoted the June 11-13 summit in Cornwall, southwest England, as an opportunity for the UK to settle on the global stage after the nation’s departure from the European Union. The UK will also host a major environmental summit later this year in Glasgow, Scotland.
It is bitterly disappointing that parliament missed today’s opportunity to vote on keeping its promise to the world’s most vulnerable voters and people by restoring the 0.7% promise, said Sam Nadel, head of policy and advocacy at the Oxfam anti-poverty campaign group. .
“As the country prepares to welcome G-7 leaders, the government continues to undermine the UK’s credibility on the international stage as its commitments to the poorer worlds are abandoned,” he added.
The decision to lower the aid target went against the promise of Conservative governments in the 2019 general election to hold it and has drawn penalties from across the political spectrum.
“It’s a matter of life and death,” former Labor Prime Minister Gordon Brown told the BBC. In fact we were deciding who lives and who dies, especially at this point when if we withdraw money for vaccination it is the equivalent of pulling the needle from a child or from an adult who is ill. “
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]