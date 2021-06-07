MB Johnson did not spare the vote on foreign aid cut ahead of the G7

LONDONR British lawmakers failed to vote Monday on the government cuts in foreign aid spending, sparing Prime Minister Boris Johnson from a potentially embarrassing loss before he hosts the Group of Seven summit this weekend.

Although the non-partisan chairman in the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, decided that an attempt to change the cut through an amendment to a bill going through parliament was not appropriate, he rebuked the government for not voting on its decision. Last November to reduce the percentage of national income set aside for foreign aid from 0.7% to 0.5%.

He encouraged lawmakers to bring a separate proposal to an emergency debate on Tuesday, and said the Conservative government should bring the decision to a vote soon.

I expect the government to find a way to debate this important issue and allow the Chamber to formally make an effective decision, he said. And if not, then we will seek to find other ways in which we can move forward.

The initial intent, which was enshrined in legislation, had helped the UK gain a strong reputation in the developing world over the past two decades. The cut amounts to about 4 4 billion ($ 5.6 billion).

Critics, who include Johnsons predecessor Theresa May and former Cabinet ministers Andrew Mitchell and David Davis, say the cut will lead to hundreds of thousands of avoidable deaths in developing countries and damage Britain’s international reputation. They also say this undermines Johnson on the eve of his reception at a summit of leaders of a Seventh Group on Friday.

Mitchell, a former international development secretary who led the rebellion, said he was confident the numbers were there to overthrow the 85-seat majority government in the House of Commons. He said the government was treating the House of Commons with disrespect.

The British Treasury has argued that the cut was necessary to free up cash to spend domestically at a time when the British economy is struggling to regain land lost during the coronavirus pandemic. He also said it is a temporary measure and that the UK will remain one of the largest spenders of aid, with around 10 10 billion set aside this year in the fight against poverty and climate change.

The dispute comes ahead of Johnson hosting the G-7 Rich Nations Summit, where support for the developing world is set to be one of the main topics of discussion.

Johnson has promoted the June 11-13 summit in Cornwall, southwest England, as an opportunity for the UK to settle on the global stage after the nation’s departure from the European Union. The UK will also host a major environmental summit later this year in Glasgow, Scotland.

It is bitterly disappointing that parliament missed today’s opportunity to vote on keeping its promise to the world’s most vulnerable voters and people by restoring the 0.7% promise, said Sam Nadel, head of policy and advocacy at the Oxfam anti-poverty campaign group. .

“As the country prepares to welcome G-7 leaders, the government continues to undermine the UK’s credibility on the international stage as its commitments to the poorer worlds are abandoned,” he added.

The decision to lower the aid target went against the promise of Conservative governments in the 2019 general election to hold it and has drawn penalties from across the political spectrum.

“It’s a matter of life and death,” former Labor Prime Minister Gordon Brown told the BBC. In fact we were deciding who lives and who dies, especially at this point when if we withdraw money for vaccination it is the equivalent of pulling the needle from a child or from an adult who is ill. “