Growing anger as young people get caught up in the Tigray fight

Shops remained closed, some government employees were not paid, and the main city hospital was completely destroyed. But the Tigrayan warriors still claimed victory, moving through the streets of Hawzen with their weapons.

It would not take long.

Hawzen, a rural town in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, is a microcosm of the challenge facing Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and a warning that the war here is unlikely to end any time soon.

Similar:The Tigray region faces a worsening crisis 3 months after the conflict

When the Associated Press arrived in May, Tigrayan fighters had recently recaptured Hawzen from Ethiopian government troops, claiming once again the land that has changed control many times since the war began in November.

To the Ethiopian government, the fighters are terrorists who have challenged Abiy’s authority in the federal capital, Addis Ababa. But almost everyone the AP spoke to in Hawzen backed them and the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front, or TPLF, the regions party of ousted and now fugitive leaders.

“People chose us, so we are not terrorists.” Nurhussein Abdulmajid, loyal to Tigray

People chose us, so we are not terrorists, said fighter Nurhussein Abdulmajid, standing safe in the middle of the road with a gun on his shoulder while a crowd listened. [Abiy]is the one who is a terrorist. A terrorist is one who massacres people.

Similar:From Sudan, Ethiopian refugees tell their stories

The battle for Hawzen is part of a larger war in Tigray between the Ethiopian government and the Tigrayan rebels that has led to massacres,gang rapesANDFLYof more than 2 million of the regions 6 million people.

While the government now maintains many urban centers, fierce fighting continues in remote rural cities like Hawzen.

The AP was able to pass through an Ethiopian military roadblock and cross the front line to see a rarity in a town held by Tigrayan fighters, who were carrying light weapons they said they had seized from opponents.

If anything, recent atrocities seem to have increased support for TPLF.

A 19-year-old said she was raped by an Ethiopian soldier and is now six months pregnant. After trying and failing to terminate the pregnancy herself, she now very much hopes that someone at a local hospital will help her.

As soon as possible, she said, she wants to join the rebels.

I want to go, she said as she burst into tears. You will die if you stay home and you will die if you go out there. I prefer to die along with the fighters.

The AP does not mention the names of victims of sexual abuse.

Similar:Tensions are rising on the Sudan-Ethiopia border as refugees flee Tigray

The TPLF was at the head of a coalition that led Ethiopia for nearly three decades. That changed in 2018, when Abiy came to power as a reformer. Abiy alienated the TPLF in an effort to make peace with its fierce enemy, Eritrea, and to remove the federal government from corruption.

Tiger leaders fought again. In 2020, after a national vote was suspended due to the pandemic, the TPLF resumed its elections in the region.

Claiming that Tigrayan fighters had attacked a military base, Abiy sent federal troops to Tigray in November. Government forces are now allied with militias from the rival Amhara group as well as soldiers from neighboring Eritrea, who are blamed for much of the atrocity.

Similar:UN: Ethiopian conflict has ‘terrible impact on civilians’

Abiy recently admitted that highly mobile Tigrayan guerrillas were extending the Ethiopian army, opening ambushes from the rugged highlands where they hide. And in April, the International Crisis Group predicted that ingrained resistance on both sides meant the conflict could evolve into a protracted war.

Abebe Gebrehiwot, a Tigrayan appointed by Abiy to serve as Tigrays’ deputy chief executive, told the AP that he and others in the interim administration did not feel trusted by the people, making their job more difficult.

“We are not getting as much public support as we expect.” Abebe Gebrehiwot, Tigrayan appointed by Abiy to serve as Tigrays Deputy Chief Executive Officer

We are not getting as much public support as we expect, he said in his office in Mekele, the mostly peaceful regional capital.

Representatives of the Ethiopian government did not respond to requests for comment.

But Billene Seyoum, a spokeswoman for the Abiys office, told reporters Thursday that the suffering of Ethiopians who are victims of a situation they do not resolve is a source of pain. “Efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Tigrayans” have been hampered by various challenges given the complexity of any armed engagement, she said.

Residents of Hawzen, a town of several thousand people, said they had seen fighting four times since November. A tired Tigrayan guard sat on top of a hill leading to the city, in search of trouble.

Yohanes Kidanemariam, a civilian-clad fighter carrying a gun between his legs, claimed they would eventually outperform their opponents.

We have no doubt. We have extreme public support and we have a fair and clear goal: Freedom. Yohanes Kidanemariam, loyal fighter to the TPLF

We have no doubt, he said. We have extreme public support and we have a fair and clear goal: Freedom.

Many people here spoke ill of Abiy, saying they no longer trust him to keep them safe. Gebremedhin Aregawi, a tour guide who helped manage civilian relations for the guerrillas, said the entry of federal troops into Mekele does not mean Abiy won.

If he won, how are the fights going so far? Gebremedhin asked.

Gebremichael Welay, a civilian teacher at an elementary school in Hawzen, said it was difficult to live amid waves of fighting and bombing that rocked his hometown. He flees to a nearby forest when Ethiopian and Eritrean troops are at the top.

They do not discriminate, said the 40-year-old with stiff eyes as he sat on a roadside bench. If they find you, they kill you.

As both sides fight, civilians, and especially children, are suffering severely.

More and more children have been caught in bombings in Hawzen and other nearby areas, with at least 32 admitted to Ayder Regional Hospital in Mekele for injuries from the December-April blast.

Thirteen left with an amputated limb, according to official records.

Haftom Gebru, a 12-year-old boy from Hawzen, was wounded by shrapnel in fighting during Orthodox Easter. An artillery shell hit a pile of stones in the composition of the families that was then ricocheted in the direction of the boys. When his 60-year-old father, Gebru Welde Abrha, saw the wound on the boys in his left hand, he knew it would have to be cut.

I’m so sad I can not explain it. … I feel it deeply. Gebru Welde Abrha, the father of an injured child who lost his hand to the pieces

I’m so sad I can not explain it, said the father in a hospital ward while his son looked angry in the distance. I feel it deeply.

Haftom Gebretsadik, a 17-year-old from Frewein near Hawzen, was also wounded by an artillery round that hit his home in March. He silently looked at the stump on his right arm and shook his head.

I’m very worried, he said. How can I work?

Some of the young victims of the blast trauma may have kept their limbs if they had received first aid at the nearest health centers. But such objects are shells now systematically looted, vandalized and turned upside down.

Eritrean soldiers set up camp at Hawzen Primary Hospital, which once boasted of equipment ranging from X-ray machines to infant incubators. Now it has been thrown in the trash and looted, and many stones are dumped in the compound where the fighters had set up defensive positions.

Feelings is a bad feeling I have like Tigrayan, said the now unemployed technician, 27-year-old Misigna Hagos. This hospital once served thousands of people. It is now destroyed.

Many Tigers from cities discussed like Hawzen end up in camps for IDPs inside Mekele, mostly women and children. Abriha Redae fled Hawzen in December along with a group of others. Her father had been killed in recent fighting in the city.

In Hawzen whenever the soldiers entered, we would go out to other places and hide. … Our lives are changing and it is miserable now. Abriha Redae, Tigrayn who fled Hawzen amid fighting

In Hawzen whenever soldiers entered, we would go out to other places and hide, she said. Our lives are changing and it is miserable now.

Asked if she supported Tigrayan warriors, her voice quickened.

It’s a must to fight, she said.

And so the war continues. A day after the visit to Hawzen, AP reporters who were driving north were told by an officer at a military checkpoint in the town of Agula to return for safety. Explosions from shelling could be heard in the distance.

It was Hawzen. Government troops were taking it again.

This story was funded by a grant from the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting through the Associated Press.