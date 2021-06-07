True and Small Reason This President ordered a Nationwide Twitter Ban

orAnger is the word used by those close to the Nigerian president in describing how the leader felt on Friday, when his aides informed him that Facebook had followed Twitter by deleting a post he made on both platforms.

In controversial posts, President Muhammadu Buhari had threatened to deal with people in southeastern countries whom he accuses of being behind repeated attacks on public infrastructure in the region.

He was furious and wanted to deal with Twitter and Facebook, he privately told an official in the president’s office. action [the social media companies] got was embarrassing for the president.

Without consulting many people and without seeing his deputy, Buhari ordered the Ministry of Information and Culture to suspend indefinitely “ Twitters operations in the country due to the continued use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining the existence of Nigerian corporations. The Daily Beast has learned that while the president initially wanted to shut down both platforms he is said to have come under pressure from his closest aides not to target Facebook immediately, so it was not clear that he was acting in response to the posts. deleted.

The action taken by Facebook ultimately caused the ban on Twitter, another official told The Daily Beast. Although Facebook was not affected, things may change in the near future.

The suspension on Twitter which was ordered two days after the company deleted Buhari’s tweet and minutes after Facebook took similar action against his posts much about the president’s opinion. For him, bigwigs on social media had exploded his personal ego and he would teach them a lesson.

Despite the damage his words could do to a country extremely divided by religion and ethnicity Buhari, a Muslim from Katsina State in the northwest, posted on social media on Tuesday that many of them [referring to some people in the predominantly Christian southeast region] bad behavior today is too young to be aware of the devastation and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, we will treat them in the language they understand.

The president’s post on Twitter and Facebook referred to the brutal Nigeria-Biafra war, which led to the deaths of some three million people, mostly from the Igbo tribe in the eastern part of the country in the late 1960s. As a military officer during the civil war, Buhari commanded a battalion that played a major role in the first action of the war: They captured Ogoja, an important city of Biafran at the time, and made progress toward Enugu, the original capital of the Republic of Biafra, a secessionist state that existed until 1970.

After many Nigerians tweeted to presidents tweets about the social media company, the platform deleted it on Wednesday, saying it had violated its policy on abusive behavior.

But even if Twitter had not taken those actions, which is similar to the measures the company took against Donald Trump for misinformation on Twitter about the US presidential election in 2020 president.

Using Twitter is not a known crime or written offense. Nigerian human rights lawyer Mike Ozekhome.

Information Minister Lai Mohammed, for example, accused Twitter of double standards and questioned the motives of the country’s social media giants, saying at a press conference that Twitter’s mission in Nigeria is highly suspected. Regardless of whether he was referring to what he said, it seems as if he had given Bukhari something to think about. Above all, the president is accustomed to nurturing small comments made by cabinet members, especially those that are consistent with his views.

For example, when 17 governors from southern Nigeria decided a few weeks ago to stop open grazing in a move aimed at ending uninterrupted land disputes in the region, the country’s Attorney General Abubakar Malami wrongly claimed that the decision of the governors does not comply with the provisions of the constitution because it conflicts with the constitutional rights of freedom and liberty of movement, even though this right applies only to humans, not animals. His shocking position was embraced by Bukhari who further accused the governors of politics with serious security issues in an attempt to demonstrate their power.

That Buhari always seems to welcome the ridiculous positions of some members of his cabinet to question his ability to separate the grain from the straw. Over the weekend, for example, he approved Malamis’ proposal to prosecute government violators banning Twitter operations in the country after it became clear that many Nigerians had downloaded VPN apps to be able to access the platform.

Attorney General, in a statement issued by his office, said he has directed the Director of the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office (DPPF) to intervene in the action and seriously start the process of prosecuting violators of the Federal Government De-activation of Twitter operations in Nigeria, an action of senior lawyers in the country says it is unconstitutional.

Using Twitter is not a known crime or written violation, prominent Nigerian human rights lawyer Mike Ozekhome said in a statement Sunday. NASS [National Assembly] has not passed any laws banning the use of social media, including Twitter. Mere verbal utterances, statements, instructions or threats by the Attorney General do not constitute a valid law passed by NASS.

What the president’s actions also show is that he has not yet changed much from the man who ruled Nigeria with an iron fist as a military dictator between 1983 and 1985, during which he executed drug traffickers, jailed journalists and jailed politicians. An action he took at the right time, which showed that he was capable of making many attempts to target those on his radar was shocking the capture of Umaru Dikko, who served as transport minister under former civilian president Shehu Shagari, whose term was cut by a Bukhari-led coup on the eve of the new years in 1983.

After fleeing to exile in London after a coup by the new military regime, Dikko was caught outside his London home in July 1984 by Nigerian undercover agents who were assisted by an Israeli doctor and a diamond trader. Dikko was quickly thrown into a van and taken to Stansted Airport in Essex, where a Boeing 707 cargo plane from Nigeria waited to repatriate him to his native country. He was handcuffed, drugged and chained to a crate by his captors, who put the doctor on his arm to make sure his breathing was held through a tube.

It was one phone calls to the police from Dikko’s secretarywho had seen her boss pull into the van as she looked out of her window which eventually led to customs officials opening the cash register in the presence of an official Nigerian government representative and discovering the former minister, who was then taken to hospital for treatment, kidnappers arrested.

Nearly 37 years later, Buhari was banned from the Twittera platform used by 40 million Nigerians, including paid influencers and advertisers shows that even now, the Nigerian leader will do everything in his power to satisfy his ego. Even if it means restricting access to a platform many are financially supported, in a country with an unemployment rate of 33 percent, the second highest in the world.

What happens to Twitter users in Nigeria who have challenged the ban remains to be seen. But few seem to fear the ousted government nor the social media company in question, which is standing in solidarity with its Nigerian users.

Free Internet access and #Open is an essential human right in modern society, Twitter said in a statement. We will work to restore access for all those in Nigeria who rely on Twitter to communicate and connect with the world.