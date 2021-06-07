Needles in the pregnant belly, under the fingernails

The horrors of the “re-education camps” for Uighurs in the Xinjiang region of northwest China are now coming to light, thanks to an independent tribunal now meeting in London.

The stories the center’s “students” tell are not for the faint of heart.

Speaking to the Associated Press before the trial began, a witness named Bumeryem Rozi said she underwent a forced abortion while she was more than six months pregnant, a practice another witness told the AP was common when mothers gave birth to more children than allowed officially have.

“They gave me a pill before and told me to take it, so I did,” Rozi told the Associated Press. “I did not know what it was. Half an hour later, they put a needle in my abdomen. And sometime after that I lost my baby.”

Omir Bekali spoke on the opening day of the court. Bekali, who grew up attending Uighur schools, said he was taken into custody while visiting family during a trip to China from his home in Kazakhstan.

He testified that he underwent torturous interrogation techniques, locked in a small cell for a whole month, closely monitored and had to take “unknown medicines”, according to his prepared statement.

“They made me sit in the ‘tiger’ chair,” Bekali wrote of the early interrogation, which he said lasted four days and continued overnight. “They hung me from the ceiling. They chained me to the wall and beat me with plastic, wood, electric sticks and metal wire whip. They pierced the needles under my nails.”

Lauren Baillie, told a senior program officer at the U.S. Institute of Peace who specializes in preventing cruelty Newsweek the court’s focus on personal experiences is essential.

“Putting victims at the center of this is really important because these are people who now feel really unjustified by the law,” she said.

Human rights experts say they are hopeful witnesses appearing in an independent tribunal focusing on alleged torture of Uighurs by officials in Xinjiang will prompt the international community to put economic pressure on China.

Several countries, including the US, have condemned China for reports of forced labor, abortions, sterilization, beatings, and more directed at members of the Uighur community.

But China has repeatedly denied the allegations, with a spokesman voicing “severe condemnation and opposition” to the court proceedings and saying China “will be forced to take countermeasures” in response, according to Associated Press.

stated goals of the court will “investigate” the ongoing atrocities and possible genocide “against Uighurs, Kazakhs and other Turkish Muslim populations”. Geoffrey Nice, a human rights lawyer, was asked by Uyghur World Congress president to set up and oversee the court last June. A second series of hearings is expected to take place in September.

Beth Van Schaack, told a visiting human rights professor at Stanford Law School who contributed to a recent Human Rights Watch (HRW) report on Uighur people in Xinjiang Newsweek this type of independent court has no enforcement authority but can still “carry a lot of weight” internationally.

“It will have great symbolic value, I hope, in shedding further light on the kind of abuse that is happening inside Xinjiang,” Van Schaack said.

“Because China is so big, they have a huge impact on the international community and so the international community needs a collective response,” Van Schaack added. “We have to work together; there can be no nation here and no nation there.”

Uighurs are believed to include most of the estimated 1 million people taken to detention camps – which the Chinese government has referred to as “re-education camps” – in the Xinjiang region over the past few years, according to the AP.

HRW’s April report accused China of crimes against humanity for its alleged treatment of Uighurs and other Turkish Muslim groups. Report explored some of the accusations facing China – which include mass detention and surveillance, torture of incarcerated individuals, forced labor and cultural erasure, and reproductive rights violations – and made recommendations to the Chinese government, the United Nations (UN) and the international community at large

Among HRW’s list of recommendations for the countries in question are sanctions and other trade sanctions. While Van Schaack said China is likely to be “annoyed” by reports like the one released by HRW, these sentences do not “damage the bottom line” as trade sanctions may occur.

“I think the focus on supply chains around the world could be an incredibly powerful lever against China and one that China will feel,” she said.

The court provides a public platform for Uighur victims that could inspire other countries to act, she added.

“This is an area where the international community can coordinate and actually impose a series of obstacles on China being able to export these goods,” Van Schaack said. “And China will feel it in a very tangible way,”

United States joined a handful of allied countries in imposing sanctions on some Xinjiang government officials earlier this year. Identifying other names to add to this sanctions list and gathering additional support for trade restrictions are among the ways the court can have an impact, though Baillie said encouraging a tougher response from organizations like the UN would be also required.

“Beijing may not be so affected by these public initiatives, but UN initiatives and countries where Beijing sees itself as having a lot of prestige can really have an impact on their behavior,” Baillie said.

Although the court itself will not have the power to implement the recommendations based on the evidence it collects, Baillie said focusing on the experiences of people like Bekali and Rozi can serve as a powerful tool to persuade the international community to act.

“The more victims can be placed at its center and given that platform to tell their stories, the more potentially impactful” the court’s final report could be, Baillie said.

“The US and like-minded actors can really capture this and use it to defend a more formal international responsibility,” she added.