Saudi Arabia registers 15 deaths from COVID-19, 1,161 new cases





JEDDAH: Announcements for these years The pilgrimage can be made in the coming days as the Kingdom completes its assessments of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Interim Saudi Media Minister, Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi. At a news conference in Riyadh on Sunday, al-Qasabi said Saudi authorities were following the (pandemic) updates and the ministers of Hajj and Umrah and health would soon announce a decision. He said that, because of the COVID variants, it was important to assess the damage from the spread of the virus carefully and accurately: We do not want the Hajj of these years to be an epicenter for the spread of the disease in the Kingdom or in the Muslim world. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has worked hard to improve the services provided in the Hajj and Umrah sector, amid the extraordinary circumstances of the pandemic. In recent years the Hajj and the gradual return of Umrah in October were allowed after a secure model was developed, focusing on modern technology and digitalisation of procedures to provide pilgrims with the necessary services through various options offered by the ministry. These technology-focused models included the Eatmarna app, which allowed users to request permits (prayer permits, umrah permits, and Rawdah prayer permits) at the Makkah and Madinah mosques. More than 20 million people have benefited from the app and more than 30,000 have used the services provided by Inaya Care Centers in Makkah and Madinah, designed to serve pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah also provided secure transportation services by setting up four locations to transport worshipers and pilgrims to and from the Grand Mosque in Mecca. Due to COVID-19 variants it is important to assess the damage from the spread of the virus carefully and accurately. Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi, Interim Minister of Media Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Services for the performers of Hajj and Umrah, Eng. Hesham Abdulmonem Saeed, said in the press conference that the safe Umrah model aims to protect people by managing crowds going to the Grand Mosque through reserved time spaces and improving the services provided to pilgrims by applying the most modern techniques to meet the needs their personal. . He noted that the Eatmarna application developed by the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence (SDAIA) also verifies the health of permit applicants. He said the work to serve the pilgrims was a joint operation involving the public, private and voluntary sectors. He said: There is an ongoing cooperation between the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Health, the General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques and all relevant authorities to help pilgrims and visitors perform Hajj and Umrah with ease.

