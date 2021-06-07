4 killed in London, Ont. the attack is likely to be targeted for being Muslim, police say

Four members of a family in London, Ont., Who were hit and killed by a vehicle in the north-west of the city on Sunday evening are believed to be targeted because they were Muslims, says the area police chief.

“We believe this was a deliberate act and that the victims of this horrific incident were targeted,” Chief Steve Williams told reporters during a news conference Monday afternoon.

“We believe the victims were targeted because of their Islamic faith.”

Williams called Sunday’s clash a “devastating loss” to the community.

“We understand that this event can cause fear and anxiety in the community and in particular in the Muslim community and any community targeted by hatred. “I want to assure all Londoners that all of us on call today and many others stand with you and support you,” he said.

“There is no tolerance in this community for individuals who, motivated by hatred, lead others violently.”

It was Sunday evening around 8:40 pm when the Sea. Crowded Paul Waight said emergency crews were called to the intersection of Hyde Park and South Carriage streets, south of Gainsborough Street. He said the driver of a black truck allegedly drove south on Hyde Park Road, climbed the sidewalk and hit family members.

Waight said the vehicle took off south “at a high speed”. Approximately five minutes later, he said the driver stopped the vehicle at Cherryhill Village Mall on Cherryhill Boulevard and Oxford Street West, which is approximately one six miles drive away from the crash scene.

The accused was later arrested by police. Waight said the suspect was wearing “a vest that appeared to be like body armor” at the time of the arrest.

“There is evidence that this was a planned, premeditated act, motivated by hatred. “It is believed that these victims were targeted because they were Muslims,” ​​Waight said.

“There is no previous known link between the suspect and the victims.”

Officers said a 74-year-old woman died at the crash site. A 44-year-old woman, a 46-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl were rushed to hospital by paramedics, but they later died from their injuries.

A nine-year-old boy associated with the deceased was also taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The defendant in the case, 20-year-old London resident Nathaniel Veltman, was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. He appeared through an audio link in a London court on Monday. He was remanded in custody and was scheduled to appear in court again on Thursday. The charges against Veltman have not been proven in court.

Nawaz Tahir, a lawyer and leader in London’s Muslim community, said the minds of many community members were “numb with pain” after the deaths.

“A Muslim family out for a walk on a beautiful summer evening was driven by a car driven by a man who seemed to be filled with hatred. “One child remains in the hospital and four people will not return home,” he told reporters.

“The horror of visiting this family, the Canadian Muslim community and Canada last night is generally unknown. These were innocent human beings who were killed simply because they were Muslims. ”

Tahir went on to describe how the Muslim community has a “long history” with London.

“This is our home and it is as much a part of us as we are a part of it. “The individual who did this does not understand it,” he said.

“We will stand firm against hatred. We will stand strong against Islamophobia. We will respond to those who try to cause terror in our community with love. We will survive this trial through faith, through love, through our unwavering faith in God, and through our pursuit of righteousness. “

London Mayor Ed Holder called the action one of the “mass killings”, saying many hearts were “broken” after Sunday’s incident.

“This was an act of mass murder, committed against Muslims, against Londoners and rooted in unspeakable hatred. “The magnitude of such hatred may raise the question of who we are as a city and who we are as Londoners,” he told reporters.

“It’s up to all of us to answer this question not only through our words, but also through our actions. We can say, ‘This is not who we are,’ and I know that to be true. Words, however, are not enough. We must demonstrate, behave and act on these words. ”

Meanwhile, anyone with information about the crash was asked to call a dedicated police line at 519-661-5515 ext. 5842 or Crime Barriers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

This is an evolving story that will be updated in the afternoon.

















