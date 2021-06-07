University helps community prepare for hurricane season | FIU News





By Erik Salna BANG! An air balloon opened a piece of wood two by four. The object hit a metal shutter protecting a window. It was a simple – but effective – procedure to show the importance of protecting the windows of a house from flying debris during a hurricane. The demonstration took place all day at the latest FIU Eye of the Storm-sponsored event at the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale. The free, public education event featured special practical, interactive activities and demonstrations that teach hurricane science, mitigation, and preparedness. The goal: to inform and motivate everyone to be ready for the new hurricane season. “Our annual ‘Eye of the Storm’ event is very important to help prepare our community for hurricanes, especially now with the above average number of forecast storms [for this season]”, Says Rich Olson, director of the Institute for Extreme Events at FIU. The event brought together a number of organizations and weather experts to share critical information about the community. Attendance at this year’s event increased. “The Eye of the Storm brought over 3,000 people to the Museum [of Discovery and Science], and thousands more online, to meet a range of exciting scientists, weather experts and emergency management personnel who are committed to preparing our community for the coming hurricane season, ”said Joe Cox, President and CEO at the Museum of Discovery and Science. “At the Museum, our mission is to ‘connect people with inspirational science.’ This is exactly what the event is about. Each year, organizers take hurricane preparedness content and present it in a family-friendly manner featuring activities for parents and children. This year’s activities proved intriguing from the start. Once visitors entered the museum lobby, they experienced it FIU NSF-NHERI Wind Wall (WOW) expose. He set the tone for the day, illustrating the effects of wind on various roof shapes, educating on the science of wind engineering, and showing the importance of mitigating wind damage at home. During the day, parents and children also built their model homes and put them to the test with portable fans. The children were asked on a bulletin board if they were inspired to study wind engineering – and many were. The event featured a variety of other activities, including live weather education shows at the theater, Weather Jeopardy and “Be a Meteorologist TV” at the Hurricane Broadcast Studio. Organizers streamed the Magnification virtual interviews, including a Tropical Weather Outlook live from NOAA National Hurricane Center, located at FIU MMC.

Erik Salna is the associate director for education and information at the FIU Institute of Extreme Events. “The 2021 Storm Eye event was once again a great success that made the community learn about hurricane season preparation, emergency management and the science of hurricane forecasting. We were excited to attend again this year and look forward to next year as well. ” – Miguel Hidalgo, Emergency Management Specialist, Broward County Emergency Management Division

