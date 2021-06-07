Woman attacks MP at Albany International Airport for delayed flight





No one likes not to know what is going on at the airport. An incident is suspected to have occurred at Albany International Airport last week after a flight was delayed and then canceled. A troubled passenger reportedly entered a restricted area of ​​the airport and allegedly attacked an officer. Passengers due to leave the airport on Friday on an Allegiant flight were delayed due to a mechanical issue on the plane, Spectrum News 1 reports. According to reports, the passengers still believed the flight would still continue outside and were disturbed when they discovered that the flight had been canceled. The newspaper also reports that some passengers got drunk while waiting for the delayed / canceled flight. CHICAGO POLICE FORGET QUS JOINT GUIDE CAUSE EXTENSION IN AMERICAN AIRLINES FLIGHT Some passengers were upset that they could get in their luggage, News 10 reports. According to media reports, a woman named Jamie Ecker chased an Allegiant Air employee in a restricted area of ​​the airport. According to Spectrum News 1, she was trying to get her luggage off the plane. She allegedly attacked an Albany MP when they were taking her into custody for entering a restricted area. FOLLOW N ON FACEBOOK P FORR MM MORE NEWS TL FOX LIFESTYLE Albany Sheriff Craig Apple told News 10, “We had a single individual who was able to get into a safe area drunk due to Allegiant Airs negligence. So Allegiant Air endangered safety and security at the airport. “I’m extremely upset about this. We’re going to take it up with Allegiant on the first thing Monday morning.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APPLICATION In a statement obtained by News 10, an airport spokesman said, “The incident took place at 9:07 a.m. after an eight-hour delay and the final cancellation of the Allegiant Airlines Albany-Nashville flight. Deputies arrested 34-year-old Jamie E Ecker of Peru, NY as she continued to go behind the Allegiant ticket counter and chase an Allegiant representative to retrieve her luggage.The Allegiant representative failed to allow the ramp security door to close before continuing on the ramp.The subject was able to “to go through the door before it was closed and enter the diversion area where she was arrested. This matter is being dealt with by the Allegiant company.”

