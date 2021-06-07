5 new community cases, all related, Health News & Top Stories

Two other Covid-19 patients were associated with the group at MINDSville@At the Napiri Adult Disability Home, bringing the total number of patients in that group to 32.

Ustersht is the third largest active group, here with the same number of patients as the one affiliated with the Learning Point school.

The largest clusters are the Westgate / Jem group with 63 cases and the Changi Airport group with 108.

Both MINDSville residents were asymptomatic and fully vaccinated, the Department of Health (MoH) said yesterday. They were two of five new Covid-19 community cases reported yesterday.

This is the lowest number of infections in the community since May 10, when there were three.

All five infections of patients have been linked to previously reported cases and all were already in quarantine when they were positive, the MoH said.

Two other community cases are a 34-year-old who is a technical officer at Singapore Power and also works part-time as a barber at Atatcutz Singapore in Bedok, and a 39-year-old manager at Prudential Services Singapore.

The part-time barber tested negative for Covid-19 last Friday while under quarantine, but developed symptoms the next day. He came out positive on Sunday.

The other man had symptoms on Saturday and came out positive on Sunday.

The two have been linked to the Atatcutz barber shop group, which appeared last Saturday.

The fifth case of the community is a 55-year-old administrative worker at Alco Engineering & Trading. She had received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine and was linked to a previously reported patient – a 61-year-old female from Singapore who works at FairPrice on Clementi Avenue 3.

There are now six patients in this group.

Yesterday there were also nine imported cases arriving from Malaysia, Britain, Indonesia, the Philippines, India and Belgium.

They were placed on the notice of stay at home upon arrival in Singapore, the MoH said.

Of these, two are Singaporeans and three are permanent residents.

In total, 14 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed yesterday, bringing Singapore total to 62,210.

Two of the new cases had symptoms, while the other 12 were asymptomatic.

The number of new cases in the community has dropped from 128 cases two weeks ago to 105 over the past week.

The number of unrelated cases in the community within a week has dropped from 23 cases to 15 during the same period.

With 25 cases discharged yesterday, 61,645 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 204 patients remain in hospital, including two in the intensive care unit and 11 seeking oxygen therapy.

Another 313 are being recovered at community facilities.

Singapore has had 33 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died from other causes.