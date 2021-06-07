International
Peruvian Socialist Castillo extends narrow leadership of polarized votes
LIMA, Peru (Reuters) – Peruvian Socialist Pedro Castillo came out ahead of right-wing rival Keiko Fujimori in counting the country’s presidential election on Monday, taking a slim but rising lead in the official numbers on the eve of an increase in late to rural votes.
Official counting here from Sunday’s election showed the foreign candidate Castillo with 50.2% and Fujimori with 49.8%, with over 95% of the votes counted. The left-wing candidate had crawled overnight but began to take the lion’s share of the ballots as the count progressed to get rid of himself steadily.
Castillo, the son of rural farmers, has vowed to shake the constitution and mining laws of the Andean nations, boosting copper producers and local markets, which fell sharply in trade on Monday as he won the race.
Tightening the outcome can lead to days of uncertainty and tension. The vote underscored a sharp divide between the capital Lima and rural nations that has led Castillos to sudden growth.
All we want now is democracy, for everything to be democratic. That whoever wins, the other accepts it and does not start any trouble, said Lili Rocha, a voter in Lima after several clashes had erupted overnight.
Lucia Dammert, a Peruvian academic based in Chile, predicted that the coming days would be volatile, with potential vote challenges, demands for recounts and the potential for street protests by losing party supporters.
As the results shook Sunday night, 51-year-old Castillo had gathered supporters to defend the vote when an exit poll showed him back, though he later called for calm.
Fujimori, 46, the daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori, who is in prison for human rights abuses and corruption, also called for prudence, calm and peace from both groups.
The Castillos Free Peru party said on Twitter that the candidate, who had been in his northern neighborhood to vote, had traveled to Lima to defend the will of the people, although a planned press conference was later canceled.
(GRAPHIC – Peruvian knife vote 🙂
EXCLUDED INSURANCE
JP Morgan said in a note that it could be several days before the final election result was clear, and the two candidates could decide to wait for this process to end before declaring victory or accepting defeat.
An unofficial quick count late Sunday by Ipsos Peru had given Castillo a partial lead, after an exit poll had said rival Fujimori would score a victory, leaving the copper-rich country, thinking investors and mining firms .
Recent data showed Fujimori with 8.42 million votes against Castillo 8.48 million. Rural voting to count more slowly has aided Castillos in the delayed charge, though uncounted ballots overseas could still boost Fujimori.
If the scenario too close to the call described by the speed dial does not turn out to be wrong, we look ready for a number of days of added uncertainty ahead, said JP Morgan.
Castillo’s sudden rise since winning the first round of voting in April has shaken markets and shocked mining firms concerned about plans to significantly raise taxes on mineral gains and threats of nationalization.
Analysts say, however, that whoever wins will have a weakened mandate given the sharp divisions in Peru and will face a fragmented Congress with no party holding the majority, potentially blocking any major reform.
The two candidates promised very different means for a country that ousted three presidents within a week last year and has suffered a sharp economic downturn brought on by the world’s deadliest COVID-19 per capita explosion.
Fujimori has pledged to follow the free market model and maintain economic stability in Peru, the world’s second largest copper producer, with strong aa mothers.
Castillo, who has become a champion for the poor, has promised to revise the constitution to strengthen the role of the state and get a larger share of profits from mining firms.
Street vendor Natalia Flores said she had not voted for any of the candidates, but was hopeful that whoever won would take the country beyond the latest political turmoil and pandemic.
Whoever comes forward, I think will have to do a good job because in Peru the issue of the pandemic is terrible for us economically. The work is volatile, she said.
Regardless of Mr. Castillo, or Mrs. Keiko (Fujimori), I hope they do a good job over the next five years.
(GRAPHIC – Castillo v Fujimori 🙂
Reporting by Marco Aquino in Lima and Marcelo Rochabrun in Tacabamba; Additional reporting by Reuters TV; Written by Aislinn Laing and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Mark Heinrich, Alistair Bell and Marguerita Choy
