North Korea touches workers in Russia to fund construction of Pyongyang – Radio Free Asia

North Korean workers sent to Russia now have to pay their government an extra $ 100 in so-called “loyalty funds” to help cover the costs of a 10,000-home construction project in the Korean capital. North Pyongyang, sources in Russia told RFA.

The workers, sent out by their government to earn foreign money, were already paying the lion’s share of their wages in loyalty funds. They were left with enough to cover their living expenses and a small delivery to their families at home, but the extra payments now stretch them even weaker.

“Last week, I came across a North Korean working in Vladivostok who told me he was very upset because the North Korean authorities ordered him to pay extra loyalty funds,” a Russian citizen told Korean living in the Russian city of the Far East RFA Korean Service on 1 June.

“The order came in late April and he says every person has to pay an extra $ 100 a month,” said the source, who asked for anonymity to speak freely. “We know the extra loyalty funds will go to building houses in Pyongyang.”

The ambitious construction project is the brainchild of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who promised at the ruling Korean Workers’ Party congress in January to alleviate the housing shortage in the capital with 50,000 new homes by the end of 2025. including 10,000 in 2021.

Funding for such a large project would be a challenge most years, but the authorities needed to be even more creative as North Korea’s economy is in ruins due to the double squeezing of international nuclear sanctions and the suspension of all trade. with China since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in January 2020.

“The boy told me that none of the North Korean workers could be exempted from this additional allocation of loyalty funds and that the authorities even threatened those in charge of managing the workforce,” the source in Vladivostok said.

The source said most North Korean workers in Russia are not legally employed through no fault of their own. They have not yet received official work permits from the Russian government due to the pandemic, but their North Korean holders are still making them work.

“He complained that workers’ hours have increased to more than 10 a day on average, much more than when they were on work permit. Their income is also much lower than before. “After the loyalty funds, the workers have only $ 200 left,” said the source.

“The worker and his colleagues are unhappy with the government’s order to pay more,” the source said.

“He said none of his colleagues had ever expressed dissatisfaction with the loyalty fund scheme, but now they are angry and wondering where they can earn enough money to pay more when all the countries that can find work regularly shut down due to coronavirus. “

Another Russian citizen of Korean descent from St. Petersburg, across the country, confirmed to RFA that North Korean workers also had to pay an additional $ 100 a month in loyalty funds to help build homes in Pyongyang.

“When the orders came in, it was not just the workers who complained. The president of the North Korean human resources company, who had been responsible for encouraging employees to pay the funds, also began to complain, “said the second source, who also asked for anonymity for security reasons.

“So did the secretaries of the lower level parties sent to the company and the security officers sent to guard everyone. Everyone is complaining about this. ”

“Thousands of these workers have regularly made planned loyalty payments from the money they earned from all their hard work, which they have to hide from the Russian government,” the source said.

“The money they earn came from dangerous work during the pandemic which brings them physical and psychological damage, and most of them were already going to loyalty funds. Now the authorities are making them make horse for construction in Pyongyang. ”

“No one can accept that,” he added.

Many of the workers are lucky to even do enough to cover their loyalty obligation, according to the second source.

“Some workers have not been able to do enough for their living expenses, to say nothing of being able to pay the rest to their families … They are angry that the authorities are telling them to pay them more, saying they have reached their limit “

According to CNN, in January 2018 about 50,000 North Koreans were working in Russia – much under construction – in what the U.S. State Department called “slave labor.”

Following the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 2397 in December 2017, all North Korean workers in Russia were presumed to have been repatriated by the end of 2019 and host countries were banned from issuing new work visas.

North Korea had been able to overcome this by sending workers to Russia on student visas and forcing them to apply for work permits. Pyongyang had hoped to continue to do so beyond 2019, but the pandemic in early 2020 placed a hurdle in those plans.

A source familiar with North Korea’s labor situation in Russia told RFA in February that there were 2,000 to 3,000 North Koreans in Russia working to earn foreign money for Pyongyang in violation of sanctions.

Reported by Jeong Yon Park for RFA Korean Service. Translated by Leejin June. Written in English by Eugene Whong.