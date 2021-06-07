Pulwama almost all for the 4th seros study





The fourth round of the population-based sero study will be conducted later this month to determine what percentage of the population had developed antibodies to coronavirus disease during the second wave of the pandemic. The Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR) is conducting the fourth round of the National Covid-19 national sero-survey in June in the same 70 districts in which the first three rounds took place. This study will cover the general population aged six and over and the health care workers working in the district hospitals of these districts. In Jammu and Kashmir, the study will be conducted in Pulwama district by the community medicine department, Government Medical College, Srinagar, in the third week of June, said Dr S Muhammad Salim Khan, head of department. During the survey, 400 blood samples will be collected from 10 predetermined groups and 100 samples will be collected from healthcare providers, he said. The district was selected in the first study as it was a low risk district for the number of cases per million population. So far, 13,910 cases have been registered in Pulwama as of June 6 and 176 patients have died. During the last three rounds conducted in 2020, the seroprevalence of SARS CoV-2 infection among the general population in the district was found to be 2%, 27.3% and 31.5%, respectively, during May-June, August-September and December , 2020 The fourth round is of significant importance because of the widespread infection during the second wave of COVID-19 and vaccination against SARS CoV-2 infection among the adult population over the past four to five months, Khan said. The first Kashmir serum survey for the Covid-wise region had detected antibodies in 39% of the Valley population in November. Similarly, a serial study in Valley hospitals found that about 27% of health care workers had antibodies against COVID in February.

