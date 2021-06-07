The 80-year-old dies after a former security guard positioned as a doctor to perform the operation





An 80-year-old woman died Sunday after a former security guard at a Pakistani hospital introduced herself as her doctor and underwent back surgery. Two weeks before her death, Shameema Begum underwent surgery at Mayo Hospital in Lahore, Pakistan. But instead of a qualified doctor, her surgery was performed by Muhammad Waheed Butt, a disgruntled former guard who had been discharged from hospital two years ago, Lahore Agence France-Presse police said on Monday. “We can’t go on with what every doctor and what everyone is doing at any given time. It’s a big hospital,” said a Mayo Hospital official. While it is unclear exactly what kind of surgery Butt attempted, they know it was intended to treat a wound to Begum’s back and that it was performed in an operating theater where a qualified escort was also present, the official said. unnamed. Public hospitals in Pakistan require patients to make payments for their treatments. Begum’s family paid Butt for the operation, as well as two home visits to check on and care for her wound. Until the bleeding and pain worsened and her family took her back to the hospital, officials and Begum’s family realized what had happened. Mayo Hospital staff said Butt was fired two years ago for trying to extort money from patients. “The guard has been charged and is in police custody,” said Ali Safdar, a Lahore police spokesman. “Butt had posed as a doctor and made home visits to other patients in the past.” Begum’s body will undergo an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Police will need to know for sure whether or not she died as a result of complications from the unprofessional operation in order to prosecute Butt for his alleged crimes. It is not immediately clear what Butt was accused of. Newsweek has reached Lahore Police for comment. It is also unclear how Butt was able to gain access to the patient and operating theater, given his criminal history at the institution. However, Butt is not the first offender to take advantage of vulnerable patients in Lahore area hospitals. In May this year, another Pakistani man was arrested for the role of a doctor and attempting to extort money from patients at Lahore General Hospital, France 24 reported. In 2016, a woman was found posing as a neurosurgeon at Lahore Services Hospital, the second largest health institution in Pakistan. She had performed surgeries alongside real neurosurgeons for eight months before being discovered.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos