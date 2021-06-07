US Leaders See NATO Summit as Tools to Strengthen Trans-Atlantic Ties> US Department of Defense> Department of Defense News

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg today at the Pentagon ahead niton Summit next week in Brussels.

President Joe Biden and Austin will participate in the North Atlantic Alliance meeting highlighting America’s commitment to collective defense and the need to form the most successful alliance in history for future needs.

This goes essentially to pushing the Biden administration to repair America’s greatest asymmetric advantage – its unparalleled network of allies and partners around the world. “We will repair our alliances and engage with the world once again, not to meet the challenges of yesterday, but of today and tomorrow,” Biden told the State Department shortly after taking office in January. “American leadership must meet this new momentum in the advancement of authoritarianism, including China’s growing ambitions to rival the United States and Russia’s determination to damage and undermine our democracy.”

Announcing the president’s European trip, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden “will affirm the United States’ commitment to NATO, transatlantic security and collective defense. Leaders from 30 NATO countries will discuss that how to reorient the alliance and ensure effective burden-sharing, “she said.

At the Pentagon meeting, Austin stressed his support for the NATO 2030 initiative and “its goal to keep the alliance strong militarily and to make it politik politically stronger and to give it a more global perspective.” “, he said. “Obviously, we have focused on NATO’s highest work… maintaining credible prevention and being ready to fight and win if prevention fails. But also, have we also focused on ensuring that the whole alliance has a vision “The Atlantic community faces and lead the NATO adaptation to meet those threats.”

Austin praised Stoltenberg for his efforts to ensure allies share the burden of defense equally. “As a result of your leadership, Mr. Secretary-General, this is the seventh consecutive year of increased defense spending,” Austin said. “I think it’s extraordinary. And I appreciate the emphasis you put on this issue.”

During a discussion last week, Stoltenberg called this an “important moment” in the alliance.

NATO has withdrawn to Afghanistan ending the alliance’s largest military operation. “At the same time, we are increasing our response to growing global competition,” he said. “Russia and China are leading an authoritarian turn against the rule-based international order.”

Russia continues its international adventure. The nation continues its massive spending on the military and is challenging nations from the Arctic to Africa. Russia is seeking to intimidate its neighbors and suppress any trace of opposition in the country. And it is a sponsor of “cyber and hybrid attacks across NATO countries,” Stoltenberg said.

China’s growing global position is also a concern for the alliance. “NATO does not see China as an adversary,” Stoltenberg said. “There are opportunities to engage with Beijing on issues such as trade, climate change and arms control, but we need to be clear about the challenges facing China.”

China will soon have the world’s largest economy, with the world’s second largest defense budget and the largest Navy. “It is seeking to control critical infrastructure in our countries and around the world,” the secretary general said. “But Beijing does not share our values. The Chinese authorities have set up an unprecedented system of surveillance and control over their people. They strike at peaceful dissent and religious minorities, threaten Taiwan, coerce their neighbors and impede freedom of navigation in the South China Sea.” . “

Add to these nations the threats of global competition, cyber attacks, disruptive technologies, terrorism and nuclear proliferation, and the security environment becomes more complex and more contested, he said.

Stoltenberg is presenting the leaders of the alliance with NATO 2030 – an ambitious plan to outline the alliance’s way forward in the decade.

In its NATO heart of 2030 calls for the alliance to be “unique forum and necessary for transatlantic consultations on all issues affecting transatlantic security, including, for example, in Syria, Iran, or the South China Sea, said the Secretary-General.

It states that NATO is not just a military alliance but a political-military alliance, “and even when we can not take military actions, our political unity matters,” he said.

The plan calls for an increase in funding for collective defense against all threats to land, sea, air, cyberspace or space. The alliance is on track to that goal, he said. “We will rapidly and fully implement our plans to strengthen our military stance, continuing to increase the readiness of our forces, modernize our capabilities and invest more in our collective defense,” Stoltenberg said. “Strong militaries are important. But strong societies are our first line of defense. So we need to increase the level of ambition when it comes to resistance.”

NATO 2030 seeks to increase transatlantic innovation to maintain technological advantage and fill innovation gaps among allies.

NATO must also play a role in upholding the rule-based international order, Stoltenberg said. This includes speaking with one voice to protect values ​​and interests and ensuring freedom of navigation.

“Conflict and instability in the NATO neighborhood directly undermine our security,” he said. The Alliance seeks to increase training and capacity building support for partners from Iraq to Jordan and Georgia to Ukraine.

Overloading everything is the threat of climate change. “Global warming is a multiplier of the crisis, so NATO needs to address the security implications of climate change,” he said. “My ambition is to have a clear political commitment at the summit to significantly reduce military emissions, contributing to zero-zero.”

The Summit will also look at other strategic concept of NATO.

“Through NATO 2030, we are adapting to a more competitive world,” Stoltenberg said. “Our ambitions must be high, as the challenges to our security are great.”