



World Food Safety Day is celebrated on June 7 and aims to draw attention and inspire action to help prevent, detect and manage the risks posed by food, contributing to food security, human health, economic prosperity, agriculture, entry in the market, tourism and sustainable development. This theme of the years, “Safe Eating Today for a Healthy Tomorrow”, emphasizes that producing and consuming safe food has immediate and long-term benefits for people, the planet and the economy. Recognizing the systemic links between human health, animals, plants, the environment and the economy will help us meet the needs of the future, according to a statement from the agency on June 7th. The FDA is marking this event and is providing resources to help consumers avoid foodborne illness. FDAs World Food Safety Day the site provides information on how to reduce risk and how to participate in this global event. Recognizing the global burden of food-borne diseases, which affect individuals of all ages, especially children under 5 and people living in low-income countries, the United Nations General Assembly announced in 2018 that every June 7th would be World Food Safety Day. In 2020, the World Health Assembly adopted a resolution to strengthen global food safety efforts to reduce the burden of food-borne diseases. The WHO and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) jointly facilitate the observance of World Food Safety Day, in cooperation with member countries and other relevant organizations. The FDA says, Food safety is a shared responsibility between governments, producers and consumers. Everyone has a role to play from farm to table to ensure that the food we consume is safe and healthy. Through World Food Safety Day, WHO works to put food safety on the public agenda and reduce the burden of foodborne illness globally. Food security is everyone’s job. The FDA promotes and protects public health by helping to ensure that countries’ food supply is safe, sanitary, healthy and honestly labeled. In line with the spirit of World Food Safety Day, the agency also collaborates with global partners throughout the year to strengthen food security. For example, the FDA has a Food Security Partnership with Mexico to support high levels of compliance with food safety standards and to reduce the risk of foodborne illness. The agency also has System recognition agreements instead of New Zealand, Canada and Australia documenting that each country operates comparable regulatory programs that deliver similar food safety scores. (To subscribe for a free subscription to News Safety Food,Click here.)

