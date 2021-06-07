



The countries have negotiated over 230 international agreements with provisions on coral reefs, but none have effectively defended them, according to a policy review by Teya Penniman, IISD. Sensitive rainforest forests, reefs are in significant decline due to climate change and localized stressors. Briefly titled ‘Coral Rocks: A Strategy for Edge Ecosystems’, it is part of the ‘Still Only One Land’ series published at the top of Stockholm + 50. The author explains that corals are damaged by higher water temperatures and ocean acidification, which result from climate change. Additional stressors may come from the location, such as overfishing, the use of dynamite or poisons for fishing, sedimentation from deforestation, pollution, and invasive marine species. Deep sea corals face additional damage from oil and gas exploration and trawling at the bottom. We may lose these ancient, colonial animals that protect the shores and human livelihoods. If we do not remove or reduce local stressors and at the same time address climate change, we will lose these ancient, colonial animals that protect our shores from the waves. We will lose the livelihood that depends on them. And we will lose the abundance of marine life he calls coral reef houses. Short identifies success stories in reducing gum vulnerability to local stressors and climate change, with examples from Belize, Bali, American Samoa, and Hawaii, USA Short also lists some of the many global targets in coral reefs contained in a variety extensive international agreements. Penniman asks, but is this patchwork approach working? In fact, half of the 600 commitments are non-binding, and implementation is lacking. She suggests that a binding global coral reef protection agreement would bring several benefits, including international attention, political will to implement, a funding mechanism, and a framework for indicators and commitments. However, reaching such an agreement would require time and resources that coral reefs may not be able to wait for. Among the alternatives are: speeding up implementation; strengthening the existing international policy framework; and prompt support for states to implement policies. Highlighting two sources of hope, the author reports that a new fund was launched in September 2020 to invest $ 500 million over ten years to conserve reefs, and the heads of state of 14 countries are working together asHigh Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy, formed in December 2020, to achieve 100% sustainable ocean management of areas within their respective national jurisdictions by 2025. Other information in the policy summary series focuses on biodiversity, wildlife trade, sustainable energy,finance and technology,climate change, plastic pollution, poverty eradication, measurement approaches, private sector action, public health, blue economy, gender equality, extended producer responsibility, regional maritime governance, biosafety and transport, among other issues. [Publication: Coral Reefs: Strategies for Ecosystems on the Edge] [Still Only One Earth policy brief series]

