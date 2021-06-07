Covid-19 Delta Version: Gangrene, Dangerous Related Hearing Loss

The variant of the coronavirus that triggered the devastating epidemic of India Covid-19 is the most infectious that has appeared so far. Doctors now want to know if it is even more severe.

Hearing impairment, severe stomach upsets and blood clots leading to gangrene, symptoms not commonly seen in patients with Covid, have been linked by doctors in India to the so-called Delta variant. In England and Scotland, early evidence suggests the now dominant species carries a higher risk hospitalization.

Delta, also known as B.1.617.2, has spread to more than 60 countries over the past six months and has caused travel curbs from Australia to SH.BA. An increase in infections, driven by the Delta variant, has put pressure on the UK government review her reopening plans later this month. The higher rate of transmission compared to other variants, and a decrease in the effectiveness of vaccines, have made the effects of the type particularly critical.

“We need more research to analyze whether these newer clinical presentations are related to B.1.617 or not,” said Abdul Ghafur, an infectious disease physician at Apollo Hospital in Chennai, the largest city in South India. Ghafur said he is seeing more Covid-19 patients with diarrhea now than in the initial wave of the epidemic.

‘The New Enemy’

“Last year, we thought we had learned about our new enemy, but he changed,” Ghafur said. “This virus has become so unpredictable.”

Stomach ache, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, hearing loss and joint pain are among the diseases Covid-19 patients are experiencing, according to six doctors treating patients across India. The Beta and Gamma variants – first discovered in South Africa and Brazil – have shown little or no evidence of the production of various clinical signs, according to a STUDY by researchers from the University of New South Wales last month.

Some patients develop micro thrombi, or small blood clots, so severe that they caused the affected tissue to die and develop gangrene, tha Ganesh Manudhane, a Mumbai cardiologist, who has treated eight patients for thrombotic complications at Seven Hills Hospital over the past two months. Two required amputations of the toes or one foot.

“I have seen three-in-four cases over the past year, and now it is one patient per week,” Manudhane said.

Confusing clots

India has reported 18.6 million Covid-19 cases so far in 2021, compared to 10.3 million last year. The Delta variant was the “main cause” after the country’s second deadliest wave and is 50% more contagious than the Alpha type first seen in the UK, according to a recent study by an Indian government panel.

More from

The increase in cases may have prompted an increase in the frequency with which rare Covid-19 complications are being observed. Still, Manudhane said he is confused by the blood clots he is seeing in patients of all ages with no past history of clot-related problems.

“We suspect it may be due to the new variant of the virus,” he said. Manudhane is gathering data to study why some people create clots and others do not.

Doctors are also finding cases of clots forming in the blood vessels that supply Mr. casing, causing patients to experience stomach pain – their only symptom, local media reported.

As the second wave of COVID-19 recedes, nearly a dozen cases of intestinal coagulation and gangrene caused by COVID have been reported in Mumbai. According to doctors, if gangrene is left untreated for 24 hours, the chances of survival fall to 50%. # covid19https://t.co/spRb8qXpAb pic.twitter.com/PjZJZVSCPC – NewsBytes (@ NewsBytesApp) June 3, 2021

Some patients with Covid are also seeking medical attention for hearing loss, swelling around the neck and heavy tonsils, said Hetal Marfatia, a nose and throat surgeon at King Edward Memorial Hospital in Mumbai.

“Every person is showing different symptoms” in the second wave, she said.

‘Atypical Presentations’

Unusual presentations for Delta and a closely related variant known as Kappa, the spread of which led to a fourth blockade in Melbourne, are still being confirmed, said Raina MacIntyre, a professor of global biosafety at the University of New South Wales. in Sydney. “In the meantime, it is important to consider this and be aware of possible atypical presentations,” she said.

The Delta variant from India starts to show its ugly true colors

The most alarming aspect of the current epidemic in India is the speed at which the virus is spreading, including among children, said Chetan Mundada, a pediatrician with Yashoda group of hospitals in Hyderabad.

Apollo’s Ghafur said he was also seeing entire families with Covid symptoms, instead of the individuals that dominated last year, reflecting an increase in home broadcasting caused by the Delta variant.

Cases of Mucormycosis – a rare opportunistic fungal infection – have also increased in India. Had infected more than 8,800 Injured patients and survivors since May 22, forcing local health care authorities to call it an epidemic.

A temporary temporary Covid-19 test site in Taipei, May 17th. Photo: Billy HC Kwok / Bloomberg

Even as India’s outbreak begins to ease – daily infections have dropped to about a quarter of a peak on May 7 – Delta has caused outbreaks elsewhere, including shelter of viruses such as Taiwan, Singapore and Vietnam, strengthening calls for mass immunization.

But with visible evidence Delta and at least one other variant may be capable of avoiding vaccine-induced antibodies, pharmaceutical companies are under pressure to uproot existing pictures or create new ones.

“New vaccines need to be prepared with new variants in mind,” Ghafur said. “We can not get ahead of the virus, but at least we can at least keep up with it.”

– With the help of PR Sanjai