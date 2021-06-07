Twitter restricts accounts in India to meet government legal requirement – TechCrunch





Twitter revealed on Monday that it blocked four accounts in India to meet a new legal requirement from the Indian government. American social network display in the Lumen Database, a Harvard University project that took action on four accounts – including those of hip-hop artist L-Fresh the Lion and singer and songwriter Jazzy B – to meet a legal requirement from the Indian government that received over the weekend. Accounts are geo-restricted within India but accessible from outside South Asia. (As part of their transparency efforts, several companies including Twitter and Google make requests and messages they receive from governments and other public entities in the Lumen database.) The four accounts, like several others the Indian government ordered shut down in the country earlier this year, had protested agricultural reforms in New Delhi and some had posted other tweets criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modis seven years in power in India, a analysis by TechCrunch was found. A Twitter spokesman told TechCrunch that when the company receives a valid legal claim, it reviews it according to its own rules and local laws. If the content violates Twitters rules, the content will be removed from the service. If it is determined to be illegal in a particular jurisdiction but not in violation of Twitter Rules, we may deny access to the content in India only. In all cases, we notify the account holder directly so that they are aware that we have received a legal order pertaining to the account, the spokesman added. The new legal requirement, which has not been reported before, comes at a time when Twitter is making efforts to meet the Indian governments’ new IT rules, new guidelines that some of its colleagues, including Facebook and Google are already met. On Saturday, India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had given a final announcement to Twitter to comply with its new rules, which it unveiled in February this year. The new rules require important social media firms to assign and share contact details of representatives charged with compliance, point of reference and grievance redressal to address concerns on the ground. Tension has been rising between Twitter and the Indian government of late. Last month, police in Delhi visited Twitter offices to send a notice about an investigation into its intelligence to classify the tweets of Indian politicians as fraudulent. Twitter called the move a form of intimidation and expressed concern for its employees and urged the government to respect citizens’ rights to free speech. Late last month, Twitter had asked New Delhi to extend the deadline for compliance with the new rules by at least three months. The company led by Jack Dorsey has faced some difficult situations in India, one of the largest markets by users, this year. After briefly fulfilling a New Delhi order earlier this year, the company faced heat from the government for restoring accounts that had posted tweets critical to the policies of Indian governments or Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two clashed again publicly in April after New Delhi ordered Twitter and Facebook to remove posts that were critical of governments dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

