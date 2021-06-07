Madras HC runs the Center to Protect the LGBTQIA + Community until a law is passed





The court wants NGOs to get involved in providing legal aid, financial support, food and shelter



Sensitive to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual, and other communities (LGBTQIA +), the Madras High Court on Monday directed the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to register non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that can provide counseling, monetary support, legal aid and protection for them until a law can be passed to protect them. Justice N. Anand Venkatesh ordered the Ministry to upload the details of the NGOs along with their address, contact details and services provided by them on its website within eight weeks and to review the information periodically. Any person facing a problem because he / she belongs to the LGBTQIA + community can turn to a registered NGO to protect their rights, the judge said. It was also ordered that NGOs, in consultation with the Ministry, keep confidential records of such persons addressed to them and that summary data be submitted to the Ministry every two years. Making it clear that victims should be provided with need-based relief, the court said that NGOs should also coordinate with the police regarding acts committed against them. The court further ordered appropriate changes to be made to existing government short-stay homes, anganwadi shelters, Garima Greh (shelters for transgender people) to provide accommodation, food, medical care, and recreational facilities for LGBTQIA + people who need such help. The ministry was instructed to establish the infrastructure requirements within 12 weeks. The judge made it clear that whenever the police receive complaints from a man / woman missing from the parents or relatives of people belonging to the LGBTQIA + community, such complaints should be closed after statements are received from the couple in question that they lived together of their own free will. He also ordered that adoptive adults not be subjected to any form of harassment. Awareness programs can also be conducted for all actors involved, police and prison authorities, judges, physical and mental health professionals, educational institutions, health workers, public and private jobs, the judge said, and directed the Advocate General. R. Sankaranarayanan and Attorney General R. Shunmugasundaram to submit their compliance reports by 31 August. The interim orders were passed on a written request filed by two young women who had fled Madurai to Chennai because their parents were against the relationship between the couple. After directing the Madurai police to keep their hands off the case, the Venkates Justice decided to impose a detailed trial on the matter at the request of petition lawyer S. Manuraj. Noting that his upbringing had always treated the terms gay, homosexual and lesbian as anathema and that a majority of society stands in the same position of ignorance and preconceived notions, the judge said he underwent a psychoeducational session and also interacted with a transgender doctor and her mother before pronouncing his verdict that there is nothing abnormal about LGBTQIA + The judge referred to Canadian biologist Bruce Bagemihl’s book on animal homosexuality and said same-sex behavior had been documented in over 450 species of animals worldwide. Impressing the need for society to accept the LGBTQIA + community, he said: The voice of this community is now getting stronger and stronger and society can no longer turn a deaf ear.

