The new Israeli coalition offers unity and healing, without Netanyahu

From Lapids perspective … this new government will work in the interest of all Israelis [and] stop the feeling of unrest, the language of hatred, says Gayil Talshir, a professor of political science. For him, it is about responsible governance, and for that he has made sacrifices.

When Mr Lapid is asked what pushes him, he says he is working to restore reasonable government.

Yair Lapid, a secular centrist and former TV newscaster, is the driving force behind the coalition. But Naftali Bennett, a religious nationalist and former colonist leader, would first serve as rotating prime minister.

What is binding together for the possible coalition of rivals bidding to govern Israel? Mostly his opposition to the leadership of Benjamin Netanyahu and his desire for change and good governance.

Such a broad coalition will require measures that can in fact be agreed upon by building a post-pandemic economy in improving the country’s health and education systems. What they are unlikely to be able to do is make any major moves on Palestinians or settlements.

The unlikely coalition formed to lead Israel would include left-wing progressives, hard-line right-wingers and the first Arab party in a government. What unites these parties that have no ideological idea is the desire to get rid of Israel by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in court on corruption charges, which they say has been too focused on his legal and political survival.

TEL AVIV, Israel

In their first group photo since the announcement of their change coalition, the leaders of the eight Israeli parties from an unprecedented group of ideologies and backgrounds are seen in dark suits, around a long table, with a pair of blue Israeli flags and white backed behind them.

The message of the image featured on the front pages of Israel on Monday was clear: a visual suggestion to the public to imagine them as willing and competent partners ready to end Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year term as prime minister . The emergence of unity also fits with a public priority: to heal internal divisions.

Optics and messages were also on display Sunday night when Naftali Bennett, a former Netanyahu protagonist, headed into the Israeli waves directly at the best time to reassure the Israelis that the coalition was not the biggest election fraud in history, as Mr. Netanyahu, but creating a democratic process that works.

Mr Bennett, a religious nationalist and former colonist leader, is scheduled to serve as prime minister in a rotation with Yair Lapid, a secular centrist and former TV newscaster and potential driving force of the coalition.

It is not a catastrophe, it is not a catastrophe; is a change of government, something that is routine in all democratic countries, mr. Bennett recalled an audience gripped by a fierce post-election power struggle. A campaign to delegitimize the coalition, by Mr Netanyahu and some members of the far right, has included physical threats and incitement against members of two of the three right-wing parties in the coalition, including Mr. Bennetts, who have been cast as traitors.

Leave it, said Mr. Bennett in his televised remarks, addressing Mr. Netanyahu directly. This is not a left-wing government; we are not against them. … No one here is an enemy.

If approved by parliament, the patchwork coalition would include left-wing progressives, hard-line right-wingers and the first Arab party in a government. What unites these parties that have no ideological idea is the desire to remove Israel from Mr. Netanyahu on trial on corruption charges they say has been more focused on his political and legal survival than ensuring stability and good governance.

Areas of agreement

Such a broad coalition will require measures that can in fact be agreed upon from the first budget move in three years, the completion of vacancies and the strategization of a post-pandemic economic recovery plan, in improving the health of country and education systems. What he is unlikely to be able to do is make any major moves towards Palestinians or settlements.

They are all putting aside their differences and doing the job closely, says Mitchell Barak, a political adviser. We need a stable government and the country needs to move from Netanyahu. Its time to move the country in another direction.

Yaffa Gisser, a Jewish settler and board member of Prima, an organization that aims to heal divisions in Israeli society, put it this way in an article for Yediot Aharonot, one of Israel’s largest newspapers: No sense in denying emotional and practical complexity, especially in the context of the events of recent weeks, but it also makes no sense to ignore the flourishing brotherhood, even if it is a brotherhood of interests.

Naftali Bennett, a member of parliament from Israel Yamina party, makes a statement to the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem, June 6, 2021.

Before a new government can take power, it must be approved by a majority in the Knesset, Israels parliament. The exact date for that vote remains uncertain, sometime from Wednesday to next Monday. The longer a vote is postponed, the more time Mr. Netanyahu must try to remove the deserters from the fragile coalition.

It is a particularly difficult time in the country, which has held four endless elections in two years. The political war follows the latest war between Israel and Hamas, the Islamic militant rulers of the Gaza Strip, in which more than 250 people, mostly Palestinians, were killed. However, the accompaniment of 11 days of cross-border rocket fire by Hamas and the Israeli air force bombing Gaza was mob violence between Arabs and Jews in some Israeli cities, the worst internal fighting in the countries’ history.

According to a poll released Monday by the non-partisan Democratic Institute of Israel, the Israeli public sees tension between Jewish and Arab citizens as the most pressing threat to the country, ahead of tensions between rival political camps and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Israelis want the main priority of any new government to be to strengthen unity in the country and narrow the growing economic divide.

The historic inclusion of Raam United Arab Emirates, a small Islamic conservative social party has been heralded as the first step to repair some of the damage done not only in recent fighting, but in the very sensitive relationship between Jewish Israelis and the Arab minority.

What about partners?

From Lapids point of view, his main argument has been that Netanyahu worked in the interests of the nationalist, extremist sections of Israeli society, while he and this new government would work in the interests of all Israelis. [and] stop the feeling of unrest, the language of hatred, says Gayil Talshir, a professor of political science at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. For him, it is about responsible governance and for that he has made sacrifices.

The most important of those sacrifices was his placement as the second prime minister in a rotation, two years after Mr. Bennett, in a country where two years is a particularly long time and although his party Yesh Atid, with 17 seats, is the largest bloc in the coalition. Mr Bennetts Yemina’s party has seven, one of which has already left, but his first appointment as prime minister was the only way to gain Yemina support.

For Yemina, Hebrew for the right, and another right-wing party, New Hope, also small with only six seats, joining this coalition is also an act of political survival. If the fifth election were to be held, it could easily be erased from the political map.

Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid speaks to the media in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem, June 7, 2021.

The same can be said for Raam, led by Mansour Abbas, who danced in the Knesset on Mars with four seats, the minimum possible. By joining this coalition, he has a chance to prove himself to his electorate.

Abbas is more at risk in maintaining this coalition, says Professor Talshir. It should bring tangible achievements to the Arab citizens of Israel.

A face around on the right

Although Mr Netanyahu had spent much time in recent years demonizing Palestinian Arab minority Israelis living within Israel’s borders and holding citizenship in the most recent election, he made a stern face. He began to demand Arab elections in general and the United Arab Emirates in particular as his stay in power seemed increasingly harsh. This gave the party a legitimacy in right-wing circles that only Mr. Netanyahu, as a hardline icon, could bestow. What opened the door for Yemina and New Hope to sit down with Raam in a government.

Many in the Zionist religious movement, on the right and in society at large in general, understand that we must now step out of our pure zone of ideological comfort (if there is such a thing) and give it a functioning government and sustainable an opportunity, wrote Primas Dr. Gisser This is a government that will have to set aside about 20% of the issues at the heart of the left-right rift and manage responsibly, professionally and with real cooperation 80% of the burning issues that remain.

Mr Bennett apologized in a television interview for calling Mr Abbas a supporter of terrorism in the past. Our new government will be an opportunity to turn the page between Israel and its Arab citizens, he offered.

For hard-line Avigdor Lieberman, also a one-time adviser and loyalist to Netanyahu, turned into a rebel, joining this coalition would earn him the influential post of finance minister. A secularist, he also wins as this would be the first government in decades to exclude ultra-Jewish Jewish parties.

For Labor and Meretz, the two left-wing parties in the coalition, the merger gives them a chance to reposition themselves as capable of governing. Although Labor has been part of the occasional unity governments, Meretz, who has been left behind, has not been in a governing coalition for over 20 years.

According to Dr. Talshir, may have the strength to have such a government with a minimal numerical advantage. If even one of his partners closes, everyone faces a new choice, making no one interested in getting too tired.

Its superpower is indeed, she suggests, focusing on the ultimate goal: Bringing Israel back to the brink of politics, economy, and society, to appreciate a more inclusive, tolerant public discourse.