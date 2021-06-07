Connect with us

The new Israeli coalition offers unity and healing, without Netanyahu

The unlikely coalition formed to lead Israel would include left-wing progressives, hard-line right-wingers and the first Arab party in a government. What unites these parties that have no ideological idea is the desire to get rid of Israel by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in court on corruption charges, which they say has been too focused on his legal and political survival.

Such a broad coalition will require measures that can in fact be agreed upon by building a post-pandemic economy in improving the country’s health and education systems. What they are unlikely to be able to do is make any major moves on Palestinians or settlements.

Why we wrote this

What is binding together for the possible coalition of rivals bidding to govern Israel? Mostly his opposition to the leadership of Benjamin Netanyahu and his desire for change and good governance.

Yair Lapid, a secular centrist and former TV newscaster, is the driving force behind the coalition. But Naftali Bennett, a religious nationalist and former colonist leader, would first serve as rotating prime minister.

When Mr Lapid is asked what pushes him, he says he is working to restore reasonable government.

From Lapids perspective … this new government will work in the interest of all Israelis [and] stop the feeling of unrest, the language of hatred, says Gayil Talshir, a professor of political science. For him, it is about responsible governance, and for that he has made sacrifices.

TEL AVIV, Israel

In their first group photo since the announcement of their change coalition, the leaders of the eight Israeli parties from an unprecedented group of ideologies and backgrounds are seen in dark suits, around a long table, with a pair of blue Israeli flags and white backed behind them.

The message of the image featured on the front pages of Israel on Monday was clear: a visual suggestion to the public to imagine them as willing and competent partners ready to end Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year term as prime minister . The emergence of unity also fits with a public priority: to heal internal divisions.

Optics and messages were also on display Sunday night when Naftali Bennett, a former Netanyahu protagonist, headed into the Israeli waves directly at the best time to reassure the Israelis that the coalition was not the biggest election fraud in history, as Mr. Netanyahu, but creating a democratic process that works.

Mr Bennett, a religious nationalist and former colonist leader, is scheduled to serve as prime minister in a rotation with Yair Lapid, a secular centrist and former TV newscaster and potential driving force of the coalition.

It is not a catastrophe, it is not a catastrophe; is a change of government, something that is routine in all democratic countries, mr. Bennett recalled an audience gripped by a fierce post-election power struggle. A campaign to delegitimize the coalition, by Mr Netanyahu and some members of the far right, has included physical threats and incitement against members of two of the three right-wing parties in the coalition, including Mr. Bennetts, who have been cast as traitors.

