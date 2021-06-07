Saudi Arabia will host an auction for hawk breeders

JEDDAH: People all over the world are using art to talk about recent events in East Jerusalem and Gaza, with artists using their creativity to express solidarity with the oppressed and to stand up against injustice.

These conversations are taking place across borders, language and cultures, and artists are taking individual or collective initiatives to continue this dialogue.

Medina-based Lujain Ibrahim (@llujaiin) is a future artist who is experimenting with embroidery, bringing together live scenes from recent weeks.

One of its parts describes Nabil al-Kurd, a 70-year-old resident of Jerusalem. He is standing next to the inscriptions on the wall of his house that reads We will not leave in Arabic, a statement of his refusal to vacate his house in the Sheikh Jarrah district of cities.

“I would rather feel an emotion than talk about something as difficult as what is happening today,” Ibrahim told Arab News. In my opinion, this has a longer lasting effect. When I look at my work, it evokes a feeling and it is a deep feeling that is felt on a deeper level every time and, once I share that post, I would like others to look at it in the same light and feel better than speak.

This anniversary of Palestine Naxa comes as families like Al-Kurd live under threat of imminent expulsion from an Israeli court in favor of right-wing settlers.

Israel invaded Palestinian East Jerusalem after its victory in the Six Day War in June 1967 and formally, albeit illegally, annexed it in 1980. Since then, subsequent decisions by Israeli courts have paved the way for the army and police to expelled Palestinian families from their homes, despite international condemnation.

Artist Nasser Almulhim (@nasajm) wrote a love letter to Palestine and its people containing watermelons, which have been a symbol of Palestinian resistance since 1967 when Israel banned the display of the Palestinian flag and its colors in the West Bank and Gaza.

Watermelons, like the Palestinian flag, are red, black, white and green. Although there are different versions of the story behind the watermelon as a symbol, Israeli forces see any manifestation of Palestinian nationalism in the occupied territories as a threat. At Sheikh Jarrah, the inscriptions were erased, balloons were pierced and flags were removed.

While Almulhim did not need to overcome the restrictions imposed by Israeli forces, he still needed to cheat Instagram algorithms that have been criticized for censoring pro-Palestinian content.

With the signing of the Oslo Accords in the 1990s and the Palestine Liberation Organization being recognized as a legitimate representative of the Palestinian people, the Palestinian flags reappeared. But the watermelon remains a symbol of resistance and has been revived across social media.

With hundreds of images coming from Palestine, it is hard to see what is hidden between the alleys and behind closed doors. Children staring through laundries hanging on balconies, women cooking in kitchens and men pushing vegetable carts down the street as they walked through the rubble of a bombed-out building.

Images of violence are scattered across all visual spheres. Still, it is difficult to understand and imagine what it is like to live in such an isolated place, so detached from the world.

To show such real and ground images, Saudi photographer Iman Al-Dabbagh (@photosbyiman) took to @womenphotograph’s Instagram account.

Jeddah-based Al-Dabbagh curated a virtual exhibition focusing on images by Palestinian photographers.

Works by Samar Abu Elouf, Fatima Shbair, Rehaf Bataniji, Samar Hazboun, Rula Halawani, Lara Abu Ramadan, Kholood Eid and Eman Mohammed are able to show the true nature of the earth as seen through the eyes of a Palestinian.

“The Palestinian voice is not really heard by the people who should listen to it,” Al-Dabbagh told Arab News. “We (in the region) see the issue differently and I felt how I could support it through my community of photographers.

Al-Dabbagh wanted the audience to feel a human connection and perhaps change their minds after realizing that the Palestinians were ordinary people like them, with normal daily activities, dreams, responsibilities, pain and laughter.

Displaying images that are different from the typical images we see from Palestine will make people want to know who the people of the country are. When you see images of art, music and culture, people from the West identify more with it. I undertook this project because I wanted to support Palestinian women photographers, who are enough, to show their work to the world and amplify their voice.

Artist Dalya Moumina (@ design.by.dalya) is the granddaughter of a Palestinian refugee. Her grandmother was one of thousands who were evicted from their home during Nakba 1948, and forced to flee to Jeddah.

Inspired by her grandmothers the earliest memories of her home in Jerusalem as a child, Moumina created a vivid oil painting of the Dome of the Rock inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque and called it Stand Up again to describe her grandmothers appearance childhood in Palestine.

Moumina has put her painting up for sale at an online auction to raise money for the Palestinian Children Aid Fund to help families in need. It is also a dedication to her grandmother and her homeland.

Saudi artist, sculptor and photographer Dia Aziz Dia (@diaaziz) shared his work with his fans on Instagram with the caption Israeli Barbarism, which he created during various periods of the Palestinian war.

His work aims to be accepted as powerful and self-explanatory. They express deep pain and sorrow, but also determination and perseverance.

Once the artist has the ability to express his imagination and as long as he is aware of the events that affect his life and the life of his local and regional community, then I think he should share his thoughts and views expresses his feelings towards what is happening, Dia told Arab News. The artist holds an influential expressive tool. It is one of the most powerful tools of expression.

There can be no conversation about Palestine without mentioning the late Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish.

Saudi artist Taghreed Al-Bagshi (@tagreedbagshi) created a piece of art to express his solidarity and inscribed it with lines from Darwish poetry: We have on this earth what makes life worth living, on this earth stands the lady of the earth, the mother of beginnings, the mother of endings, known as Palestine, and became Palestine.

Al-Bagshi said the work was driven by the overwhelming emotions she experienced while watching the news and her heartfelt desires for peace and love for Palestinian children.

“I am a peace lawyer,” al-Bagshi told Arab News. Watching children and families living under the threat of losing their homes, their hope, their lives and their moments of peace at any given moment gives me great anxiety. Ordinary children do not understand what sadness means as a word, but Palestinian children have experienced it at a very young age and are growing up with it. I painted mother life, peace on white doves, hope in the open sky, and the call for stolen childhood to return to the eyes of children.

Darwish also inspired the artwork of Fatimah Al-Nemer (@artistfatimahalnemer). She drew in his poem Put it in the register – I am an Arab to reflect the resilience and pride of Arabs and Palestinians living under occupation.

I tried to convey my voice as an Arab artist who believes this is a just cause and is aware of its existence, she told Arab News. As artists we support the Palestinians with our colors and paintings. I believe that an artist without a purpose and a calling is not a real artist. Art is an honest practice above all. You need to be honest with the inner hearts of others.