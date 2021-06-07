Europe’s new trade union move could hit India and South Africa patent abolition plan





MUMBAI: The European Union has drafted a counter-proposal that could “undermine India and South Africa, the proposed submission to the World Trade Organization demanding the waiver of intellectual property (IP) for Covid-19 drugs and vaccines. ahead of the World Trade Organization (WTO) meeting scheduled for June 8, amid major disparities in access to Covid-19 vaccines, globally.

Opposition to the show continues with the EU, Japan, the UK and Switzerland blocking it, while more importantly, the US threw its weight behind the waiver.

If approved by the WTO, the waiver would provide countries with critical space to address IP barriers to increased research and development cooperation, production, scaling and, consequently, to increasing the supply of Covid- 19.

The EU proposal calls on governments to “facilitate the use of compulsory licensing within the existing WTO Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIP). The agreement already provides this flexibility, which is a tool legitimate during the pandemic that can be used quickly where needed.

(Compulsory licensing – used during previous public health emergencies – is when a government grants a license to a company, without the consent of the patent holder, to enter into therapy.)

He also says the use of export restrictions should be limited and supply chains open. “Vaccine producing countries must be willing to export a fair share of their domestic production. Supply chains are highly interconnected and should not be interrupted,” the statement added.

The European Union’s reverse proposal to drop TRIPS is not appropriate for the purpose and nothing more than a maneuver to encourage pharmaceutical corporate voluntary action as a solution to replace a concrete legal solution backed by over 100 countries, experts say of public health.

“The EU intends to disrupt negotiations with this new proposal, which is nothing more than the CLs as we know it. Now we have a good moment with the US, along with the 100 countries that support it. India and South Africa have submitted a revised proposal and (this) should be a good start for negotiations, said research director Burcu Kili in Public Citizen.

Further, the international humanitarian organization Mdecins Sans Frontires (MSF) denounced the EU and countries including the UK, Switzerland and Norway for using the delay tactics, instead of agreeing to start formal negotiations on renouncing criticism.

“The proposal ignores the shortcomings of existing regulations, including mandatory licensing and the impact – decades of bilateral pressure from the EU on their implementation – in many parts of the world. Our analysis has shown that mandatory licenses alone would not be enough. to gain urgent access to Covid-19 rescue tools even in the EU itself during this pandemic, an MSF official told TOI.

The EU proposal only applies to patent barriers and does not address IP barriers in the regulatory system, which are required to be removed when countries and manufacturers seek to expand and supply Covid-19 vaccines, medicines and other health technology. It appears to focus on vaccines and to some extent therapies, rather than covering all Covid-19 medical technologies, experts added.







