The leader of Boko Haram really killed himself, says the audio message





The good news from the audio is that Shekaus’s death is nowhere near the unification of Boko Haram, said on Twitter Audu Bulama Bukarti, an expert on extremist groups in Africa at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change. These disgusting terrorists will eat themselves by killing each other. He said that while it was unclear who is now leading Boko Haram, some loyal Mr. Shekau fighters have launched a counterattack, killing ISWAP members and kidnapping their wives and children. Mr. Shekau came to lead Boko Haram after its founder, Mohammed Yusuf, was killed in police custody in 2009. From an early age, he turned to militancy and aggression, arguing with the teacher who taught him the Qur’an and haragging the people he preached in the streets, said those who knew him. He led the group in an even more murderous direction, massacring civilians, attacking churches and military installations, and bombing markets. The kidnapping of girls at a school in Chibok drew the world’s attention to Boko Haram, but Mr Shekau rejected the pleas of families and world leaders to turn them around. Many of the abducted girls were married to Boko Haram fighters, and many are still missing today. At one point, Mr Shekau pledged allegiance to ISIS and initially ISIS seemed to recognize him as the leader of their operation in West Africa, terrorism analysts said. But then ISIS accepted a promise from ISWAP and began to consider ISWAP as its branch in West Africa. Boko Haram and ISWAP became rivals. By the end of May, reports had surfaced that heavily armed ISWAP members had arrived at Mr Shekaus’s hideout in the Sambisa forest. When he realized there was no way to escape, he detonated a suicide vest he was wearing, reports said. The Nigerian military, which has largely retreated to garrison towns in the northeast instead of trying to take control of the village, said it was investigating. It is extremely difficult to finally confirm Mr Shekaus’s death, and he has been wrongly reported as dead before on several charges, eight times.

