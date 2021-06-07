Mumbai: HC to decide whether LSD weight should include letters | Mumbai News





Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has moved the Bombay High Court to make a decision on whether the weight of the paper should be included while weighing Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), a hallucinogenic drug, for prosecution under Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

NCB moved HC against an order of the special forensic court which directed him on 30 April to send an alleged sample of LSD drug seized by the accused Anuj Keshwani, 30, to the Legal Science Laboratory (FSL) in Gandhinagar and to verify if the weight mentioned excluded the weight of the paper that was in it.

On Monday, the sole Bombay HC Justice Judge AS Gadkari asked both parties to provide data on previous trials taken in similar cases.

Attorney Taraq Sayed, who represents Keshwani, said the re-weighing of the sample in the instructions of the NDPS special court in Mumbai will not cause any prejudice to the investigation by the NCB. Keshwani had questioned the silence of the FSL report on the weight of the letter in April and demanded a new forensics report, which the trial court chaired.

NCB had inspected Keshwanis’ home in Mumbai on September 6, 2020 and seized 585 g of chara, 270 g of marijuana (ganja) and 0.62 gms (31 blot sheets) of LSD (commercial quantity under NDPS Act of 0.1 is large quantity). NCB booked and made his sheet, along with several others, including the late actor Sushant Singh Rajputs, the girl’s friend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik in a case recorded in August 2020 by the agency.

Offenses and penalties under the NDPS depend on the severity of the drugs and are categorized on a small, intermediate and large basis (commercial quantities). The NCB, represented by attorney Shriram Shirsat, is relying on a Supreme Court decision to argue its case in which the weight of the letter should be considered.

The SC had in the case of Hira Singh analyzed the NDPS Act, and decided that the purpose of the legislature could not have been to consider only the weight of the drug to determine whether it was small or commercial quantities. Keshwani had relied on a HC trial in Bombay which had held otherwise. The NCBs’ appeal is whether the trial court judge was justified in passing his order. The case will be heard on June 9 next.







