International
Woman in serious condition after crocodile attack in Oaxaca
A woman is in serious condition after being attacked on Sunday by a crocodile in a well-known lagoon near Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca.
Melissa Laurie, 28, and her twin sister Georgia were on a night tour to see bioluminescence in Manialtepec Lagoon when they entered the water to swim, the British newspaper The Daily Mail reported Monday.
But Melissa Laurie was abducted by a crocodile and pulled down to the surface. After searching furiously for a few minutes, Georgia found her sister swimming face down in the water. But as she cradled her sister in her arms and started swimming back in the boat, the crocodile attacked again.
Georgia fought him, punching the reptiles until he was left, the newspaper reported.
On Monday, local media reported that Melissa Laurie was in serious condition at a private hospital in Puerto Escondido, but her sister was reported stable.
Their mother, Sue Laurie from Berkshire, England, told mail that Melissa had entered into a medically induced coma. “Melissa is alive, but we do not know if her injuries are life-threatening or not.” She said both had suffered horrific bite injuries.
Sean Laurie, the girls ’father, said Georgia was able to rescue her sister because she is a diver and has rescue experience.
He also said they had asked their travel guide if he should be safe to swim and were sure it was. Doing a dip in the lagoon is common and indeed, tour guides invite visitors to enjoy the bioluminescence from the water.
Two young women are in the middle of a backpack tour around the world. They left the UK in March and had planned to return home in November.
With reports from the Daily Mail
