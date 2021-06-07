NSW needs 1.7 million more homes: the state treasury

NSW will have to build a new home for every two that currently exists over the next 40 years, according to the state treasury, with increased supply and a reversed shaft stamp duty as a way to address housing affordability.

I just started 2021-22 Report Among Generations of NSW has predicted that 1.7 million homes will be needed by 2060-2061 to support population growth of about 40 percent to 11.5 million people.

The change will require about 42,000 new homes to be built each year for the next four decades, which the white paper has described as a significant challenge.

NSW will need to build enough homes to support access to affordable housing and ensure the market is flexible enough to respond to people’s needs.

But supply growth is a set up solution to combat rising housing prices, with deposits cited as a major barrier to home ownership.

Housing deposits have become less affordable in recent decades, with the typical time it takes to save on a home deposit rising from 6.6 years in 1995-96 to 11.5 years in 2019-29, the report noted.

Together with declining labor force participation among young people, this has contributed to a decline in home ownership levels for all but those over the age of 65. If enough new homes are built, the deposit barrier is projected to fall over the next few decades as interest rates rise from record-low levels.

The saving term of a deposit has been extended by the stamp duty obligation. In 1995-96, an average household income took 6.6 years to save on a deposit in a typical home, including 0.7 years (almost eight and a half months) to cover the amount needed for the stamp duty.

By 2019-2020, home buyers needed to factor in almost two years (average 1.8 years) to pay the stamp duty, as house prices escalated at a faster rate than income.

Home buyers in NSW typically have to pay about 4 percent of the property price, which can translate to more than $ 40,000 for an average-priced Sydney property.

Removing the stamp duty would provide benefits to individuals and the wider economy Relationship between generations declared. Such benefits listed include increased labor mobility for homeowners, which may result in increased productivity, labor force participation, and lower unemployment.

But the deposit barrier must be torn down. By 2060-61, the NSW government has predicted that home buyers will have to save for about 10 years on deposits, compared to 11.5 years today.

Mortgage payments, however, have not risen faster than household incomes. In 1995-96, a middle-income family would have spent 38 percent of their income on mortgage repayments in a newly purchased average-priced home.

By 2019-2020, mortgage repayments fell to 33 percent of household income. The changed rate of discounted mortgage also fell over the same period, from 10.2 percent to 4.1 percent.

While home ownership is the primary source of wealth for NSW households, comprising 57 percent of average net worth (assets less debt), the rate of ownership has declined between each generation since Baby Boomers.

If the trends of the last four decades were to continue over the next four years, the level of home ownership would fall from 66 percent today to 58 percent by 2060-61, the report said.

Among those over 65 who have traditionally had very high home ownership rates, the home ownership rate would drop by 10 percentage points to 70 percent.

In the short term, housing construction is expected to slow as border closures have weakened population growth and economic activity, but the report has announced that it will be withdrawn.

About 86 percent of NSWs population growth is expected to occur in Greater Sydney over the next two decades, while Newcastle, Wollongong, Central Coast and Lake Macquarie are projected to see another 8%.

The report also informed that one third of the new houses will be apartments, as the number of people per family falls and the amount of undeveloped land in cities becomes smaller. Currently, one-fifth of NSWs homes are apartments.

The average number of people per household is expected to plunge to 2.3, from the current 2.5, with an aging population, lowering fertility rates and increasing family incomes to push more individuals to live on their own and fewer families to have children. .

