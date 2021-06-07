Mehul Choksis Complaint: Barbara, brutal kidnapping, wrong plan by India

NA a kidnapping complaint filed with Antigua police on June 2, fugitive jeweler Mehul Choksi has claimed that the operation to send him back to India did not go according to plan and that he was told by the crew of the ship on which he was taken, including two Indians and three citizens of Antigua, that an Indian politician would interview him when he arrived in Dominica.

Choksi’s complaint, filed through his legal team, also claimed he knew Barbara Jabarica since a year and detailed its role in the operation by Indian agents. The mysterious woman Choksi had gone to meet before disappearing on the night of May 23 had previously been identified as Babara Jarabica.

Choksi has been in judicial detention in Dominica since May 24, accused of entering the country illegally.

According to Choksi, he was abducted, blindfolded, taken to the back of the Jabaricas house in Antigua and Barbuda and placed in a very small vessel. According to him, Jabarica was a silent spectator. He later moved to a much larger boat and his mask was removed, he said.

On board appear to have been 2 Indians and 3 persons of Caribbean descent. From the way they had brought him so far, Indian men, they seemed to be mercenaries or contractors of great experience, specially employed for the purpose of detaining and abducting me in such a brutal and illegal manner, the complaint said.

He claimed one of the “Indians” told him they had held a guard over him for nearly a year. They knew intimate details about my family… where I would walk, my favorite restaurants. ”

The other “Indian” man asked questions about his finances and his offshore bank accounts, Choksi said.

According to the jeweler, they arrived in Dominica around 10am, after a 17-hour journey. They gave me evasive answers again, but told me that they had brought me to this special place to give an interview to a high-ranking Indian politician… that my citizenship would be fixed in Dominica and that I would soon be repatriated to India, Choksi said

However, he said, the men quickly realized that their plan had gone wrong. . This caused a lot of concern among the crew members as they were constantly getting calls on the radio asking why my operation was not over yet. They were retreating as they were supposed to have handed me over to authorities, Choksi said.

He also accused the crew of taking $ 1,500 to fix the permits. “While we were waiting, the $ 1,500 returned to me it was looted by me and given to the boatman … effectively giving me without any source of communication, funding and without telling my family members or legal representatives about my location. ”

He said the men later informed him they would hand him over to the Dominican Police Commissioner, with a Coast Guard boat coming to pick him up. He said the Indian crew did not board it.

In Dominica, he said, the police chief told him he was being arrested because of a red notice by Interpol against him.

Choksi said he was denied medical treatment in custody and was forced to wash his own clothes until he found a lawyer, Cara Schillingford, arranged by his Antiguan lawyer Justin Simon.

He also claimed that a Narinder Singh, alias “Amarinder Singh”, had called him during the captivity and identified himself as the main agent responsible for my case. He started pressuring me to say that I had cooperated with my captors and… accompanied them of my own free will on When he heard that I was resisting, he threatened… that physical harm would hit me and my family if I did not respect them. He also said to leave my friendship with Ms. Barbara Jabarica out of the photo as this would lead to a public scandal and cause serious injury to my wife. ”

For Jabarica, Choksi said she previously lived opposite their apartment complex in Jolly Harbor, but later moved to the Coco Bay Hotel. “She was friends with my staff and we met and interacted regularly, often going for evening walks.