International
Canada looks at the multi-stage approach to reopening the border to travelers
Canadian officials are looking at a multi-phase approach to reopening the border that would begin by allowing vaccinated travelers to enter starting this summer.
The pace of Canada-US discussions about reopening has intensified recently, as more people in both countries are vaccinated and as frustration grows on the US side of the ongoing border closure.
The broad topics of those conversations were described to CBC News by several border mayors who were consulted about the talks and by a single federal official.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed two key elements of a possible reopening plan in public remarks Monday: that the reopening will take place in stages and that the first travelers entering Canada will need to be fully vaccinated.
“We are seeing how we are going to start welcoming tourists in a phased way as numbers come to Canada as numbers start to fall in the United States and elsewhere in the world,” Trudeau said remarks reported by the Canadian Press.
What is still being processed
Some aspects of the reopening plan remain in the air.
The first is the reopening date itself: Public Safety Minister Bill Blair told a group of mayors at a meeting last month that he was unsure if the first phase could take place in late June, when current border restrictions expire. .
An official aware of the Canada-US-US talks, who asked to remain anonymous, said he doubted that a June reopening was possible and suggested that July would be a possible start date for the first phase.
Other technical details have yet to be worked out, such as the form of vaccination. The same official said the evidence would require, at the very least, a vaccination card and possibly some other form of evidence.
This led to another significant opportunity an asymmetric reopening of the Canada-US border, with each country applying different rules.
Different places, different rules?
Supporting vaccination, for example as with some other aspects of panemia, has become a politically charged and partisan issue in the US
Some Republican governors have passed laws that prevent vaccination testing requirements in their territory. President Joe Biden has said he will not create a federal vaccine passport.
The official familiar with the talks says there is a chance that countries may have different meanings regarding vaccination.
The possibility of different rules emerged in a consultation session late last month between the mayors of the cities of Blair and Ontario.
A mayor said she hopes travel standards will be as simple and similar as possible in both countries.
Bernadette Clement, president of Cornwall, Ont., Said she hopes to avoid a piece of land that creates confusion and border jams.
Mayor at Blair meeting: ‘I want a plan’
She said she told Blair, above all, and after 15 months of confusion for communities like hers, she wants to see a map for reopening.
“I want a plan. I want to see a plan,” she said in an interview.
“These conversations every month are exhausting. Some people will like the plan, some people will not like the plan. But let’s at least get a plan out there so we can start talking to our communities about something concrete … Put some chronology “.
Another participant in the meeting said Blair left open the possibility of starting the reopening in late June but was not final.
Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said the minister said he had ongoing discussions with the US, including Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
U.S. officials have denied reports that they plan to unilaterally reopen their side of the border on June 21 whether Canada agrees or not.
Americans are getting more and more annoyed
But it is clear that American politicians are increasingly annoyed with the slower approach favored by Ottawa.
This growing frustration is bipartisan.
Senior Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer has called a reopening. New York Democrat Brian Higgins says it is not right to allow trips for NHL players and not for people separated from their loved ones.
An old Republican has accused the Trudeau government of crawling on its feet. In one paper in Mayorkas, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik called the current measures challenging logic.
She called it unfair that Canadians could fly to the US and get vaccinated, while fully vaccinated Americans who have homes in Canada cannot go to see their homes.
If Canada can make a plan and provide exemptions for teams that will join to play hockey, they can certainly do the same for families that have been separated for 15 months due to border restrictions. @letusreunite https://t.co/MXHSz8MeEO
Without an agreement by June 21, she said, the U.S. should simply start reopening alone and allow Canadians with property, boats and business interests to enter or use U.S. airports for overseas travel.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has criticized Canada’s approach in various recent interviews on CNN and Fox News.
He called it “ridiculous” and “wrong” for Canadians vaccinated in the United States and receiving vaccine shipments from the U.S. while barring Americans from entering Canada.
“What about Prime Minister Trudeau, who is a good neighbor and a good friend to us, opening his border to people who have been vaccinated?” Christie told CNN last month.
“It’s wrong for him not to do it. And it sends the wrong signal that President Biden is standing by and allowing this to happen is also wrong.”
He accused Biden of weakness by not publicly calling on Canada to refuse to relax travel rules.
Canada now has a higher percentage of its population with the single vaccine dose than the US does, but the portion of the U.S. population that has been vaccinated almost six times higher
with 43 percent of the total U.S. population and 53 percent of fully vaccinated American adults, life has been returning to normal in the U.S., with workplaces, bars, restaurants, sporting events, and concert halls increasingly full.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
