BRAUN: Buy locals to save small businesses





Content of the article Remember how you felt when your favorite store or restaurant was suddenly just another empty showcase? It’s time to stop any other local business from dying. This is the message behind a new sign on graves that appears in storefronts across the city. While the end of the pandemic seems to finally be on the horizon, the average small business in Toronto is struggling to stay afloat after 15 months of uncertainty, blockages and declining sales. And the possible end of the pandemic does not mean that it is business as usual. The average small business is facing $ 150,000 to $ 170,000 in accumulated debt. Fully, 70% of all business owners facing debt from COVID-19. Most of them will take more than a year to repay them all, and 17% are considering finalizing or declaring bankruptcy. Its time for action. A new awareness campaign called Buy Toronto Time has already been taken over by 400 businesses across the city. Each of them has placed a special red poster with a tombstone on it in their front window reminding customers that now or never.

Content of the article Buy Toronto Time is an initiative of the Toronto Business Improvement Zones Association (character) who are encouraging Torontons to support local businesses and keep neighborhoods alive. Each poster includes the business name and opening date, but the second date remains blank as many businesses are struggling to survive the pandemic. We apologize, but this video has not been uploaded. Buy Toronto Time is about the life or death of an individual business in the neighborhoods of our cities, said John Kiru, CEO of TABIA. Seeing a possible end to the pandemic, Torontonians may think it means all businesses will live. But the fact is that they need support now more than ever. According to Statistics Canada, the figures in February show 10,186 business closures(temporary and permanent) across Toronto, the highest monthly number since June 2020. A total of 181,000 businesses one in six are in danger of closing permanently. This is in addition to those already closed. Small Biz Feels ‘Abandoned’ in Ontario: CFIB Biz needs more support to reopen: Horwath Biz wants the reopening to accelerate when the stay at home order ends There are 28 GTA Business Improvement Zones participating in Buy Toronto Time, with a strong response from Parkdale, Riverside, Leslieville, Broadview Danforth and Greektown in Danforth. Businesses can join the campaign at buytorontotime.com.

