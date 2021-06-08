Victoria hit by wild weather as NSW prepares strong wind, rain and snow | Victoria





Wild winds are easing after hitting Victoria overnight, prompting more than 100 calls for help, as a large mass of air from Antarctica brings harmful weather to several states. A severe weather warning for parts of the north-east Victoria and Gippsland regions was canceled early Tuesday morning after strong overnight winds. Alpine areas including Mount Buller and Mount William recorded winds of over 100 km / h until 8 a.m. Tuesday. Closer to Melbourne, Kilmore (91km / h) and Fawkner (72km / h) north of the city were also hit by strong shocks. The weather front also brought an inch of rain to the villages of Portland and Dartmoor in southwest Victoria. The immediate threat of severe weather has passed, but the situation will continue to be monitored and further warnings will be issued if necessary, the bureau said. SES Victorian has received 149 calls for help in the last 24 hours due to harmful winds. Emerald, Sorrento and Gisborne on the outskirts of the city were the most affected areas. An outbreak of cold from Antarctica will hit several states this week, bringing winter and dangerous conditions. In New South Wales, the Bureau of Meteorology is warning of heavy rain and snowfall up to 900 meters, while in Victoria, forecasters warn of devastating winds and rainfall of up to 250 millimeters. NSW office forecaster Hugh McDowell said the cold air blast would mean harsh weather conditions. Coming from Antarctica, it is changing along the way, but it is quite unusual to be so cold, he said. A cold front passing South Australia and Victoria on Monday has already brought dark winds. In NSW, an evolving low-pressure system will carry the risk of rapid flooding in parts of the state, as well as potentially harmful winds in mountainous and alpine countries, and up to 900m of snow. Places such as Orange, Oberon, Blue Mountains, Armadale and Glen Innes, and even Canberra, Cooma and Goulburn could see a splash of snow. There may be snow in Queensland beyond the Darling Downs. The Bureau is warning of black ice on roads in parts of NSW and says people should not drive if they should not.

