The truck bomb that killed a Muslim family in Canada was planned





OTTAWA The driver of a truck in London, Ontario, which collided with five pedestrians, killing four of them, chose its victims because they were Muslims, police said on Monday. “There is evidence that this was a planned, premeditated act and that the family was targeted because of their Muslim faith,” Detective Superintendent Paul Waight of London Police told a news conference. London Mayor Ed Holder, who is halfway between Detroit and Toronto, called it an act of mass murder committed against Muslims, against Londoners and rooted in unspeakable hatred. The killings took place on one of the first weekends similar to the summer of London. Police told reporters that a man in a black pickup truck climbed to the curb and cut off a family standing on the sidewalk as they waited to cross a busy suburban road.

The victims, who were not publicly identified by police, were a 74-year-old woman, a 46-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl. A 9-year-old boy was taken to hospital with what was described as severe but not life-threatening injuries. The driver fled at high speed, passing through several red lights before being stopped and arrested in a mall parking lot just over four miles away. The suspected assailant was publicly identified as Nathaniel Veltman, 20, on Monday, when he was charged with four counts of first-degree, or premeditated, murder, and one count of attempted murder. Police said they were consulting with the Attorney General and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police regarding possible terrorism charges. Little information about Mr Veltmans’s actions, other than the motive, was provided by police, but they said he was not a known member of any hate group and that he did not know the victims. The killings echoed an outcry in Toronto in 2018 in which a man used a rental van to mow pedestrians on the sidewalks there, killing 10 people and seriously injuring 16.

Last year a man entered a mosque in Quebec City and started firing, killing six people and injuring eight. While Canadian officials described those events as terrorist attacks, both cases were eventually prosecuted as murders. It is very rare to see current terrorism charges raised because it increases the prosecutor’s burden without really adding anything about the sentence, said Leah West, a professor specializing in counterterrorism and national security law at Carleton University in Ottawa. She added that the sentences for both the first-degree murders and the serious terrorism charges have the same sentence, life imprisonment without any possibility of parole for 25 years. But Nadia Hasan, chief operating officer of the National Council of Canadian Muslims, said terrorism allegations should be prosecuted. We should be able to send a message to the Muslim community that these kinds of incidents, and unfortunately I should use the sum number there, are taken seriously and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, she said. Last September, a volunteer caregiver was stabbed to death outside a mosque in Toronto. The Canadian Anti-Hate Network, an organization that monitors hate groups in the country, said the man accused of the murder had posted neo-Nazi statements widely online. In 2019, the last year for which statistics were available, police reported 1,946 hate crimes in Canada. While there were fewer reported hate crimes targeting religion that year, those targeting Muslims increased by 10 percent from 2018.

Canada is known for its openness to immigration and its ethnic diversity, and the Muslim community in London dates back to the late 20th century and is particularly prominent. Mr Holder, the mayor, said Arabic is the second most common language in the city and about 10 percent of the city’s 405,000 residents make up its Muslim community. London would be unknown if the Muslim community were not there, Ms Hasan said. We all need to collectively take a step back and face the reality we live in a country where a man can be so deeply influenced by Islamophobia and so deeply influenced by hatred that he would get in his car and decide that today is the day they will go to kill Muslims.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos