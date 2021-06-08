International
Delta-type cases erupt in Fiji as government struggles to control outbreak
Young mother Vaseva Radinivanuakula was shocked when her entire village in Fiji was put under blockade.
Main points:
- Fiji recorded a daily record of 83 cases on Sunday
- The spread is related to the highly contagious Delta species
- The government is being asked to introduce a business blockade
Authorities said a funeral held last Thursday in her small Mulomulo community on the outskirts of Nadi may have become a super-spreading event.
They ordered each of the approximately 30 families to stay in the detention area until all were tested.
For Ms. Radinivanuakula, it was the latest blow to an escalating COVID-19 crisis that has already infected more than 600 Fijians in less than two months.
“I am the mother of a two-month-old baby, who is with me now, so I find it difficult,” said Ms Radinivanuakula.
“Likes like all of a sudden. No one knows what the blockage was about.”
This comes as Fiji secures an influx of COVID-19 hospital admissions as an outbreak associated with the highly contagious Delta species continues its rapid spread.
The Pacific Nation announced a daily record of 83 cases Sunday, with 64 more reported yesterday.
Authorities say 1.4 percent of all test results have returned positive over the past seventies and at least four people have died from the coronavirus, although two more deaths are not listed in official statistics as the government said they had other contributors.
The Fiji government is desperately trying to contain the virus without imposing a widespread blockade, instead introducing small content areas like the one in Mulomulo.
But there are signs the blast is spiraling out of control and some are urging the government to rethink its strategy.
The vaccination machine is suspended after the Prime Minister urges people to take the blow
Three staff members from the Fiji COVID-19 management team became infected last week, leading to staff reductions from the Ministry of Health.
A major hospital in the capital Suva has been restored as a facility dedicated only to coronavirus patients, while Fiji officials say a health center for non-COVID cases will soon be developed with Australian support.
Meanwhile, authorities announced that vaccinations would be suspended in Fiji’s second largest city, Nadi, without explanation why.
For Mick Beddoes, the former Fiji opposition leader, the situation is very worrying and he is urging the government to implement stricter restraint measures.
[pic: Mick Beddoes]
“[The Fiji government] “I am putting the value of the dollar ahead of the lives of our citizens,” said Mr Beddoes.
Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama has assured the state that COVID-19 control over Fiji “will be dispersed” and accused those calling for stronger blockades as “false prophets who are determined to stop our progress”.
Despite the vaccine suspension in Nadi, he urged the Fijians to fire, saying “God created doctors” to “create medicine” and end the outbreak.
“Israel has returned to normal because of the vaccine. We can do it too, if we are vaccinated,” Mr Bainimarama said.
“If you are passionate about biblical and modern Israel, be passionate about their respect for the vaccine. Take your hit.
Australia to distribute 50,000 vaccines in Fiji
More than 200,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far, with about a quarter of the Fiji population receiving their first dose already.
Australian Pacific Minister Zed Seselja said the rise in Fiji was “a concern” and that the government was ready to support Fiji.
“130,000 Australian vaccines have already been delivered to Fiji, we are proposing to deliver another 50,000 this week, which I know will be very welcome,” Mr Seselja said.
“We are distributing, in addition to vaccines, things like PPE [personal protective equipment], things like laboratory support in both staff and equipment, [and] testing equipment, which is obviously very important “.
