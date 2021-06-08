Police raids and resistance in Palestine – Workers’ World





In the Palestinian people’s struggle for self-determination and against the Israeli occupation, a new phase of resistance seems to be emerging. On May 10, US-backed Israeli Defense Forces launched another genocidal bombing of Gaza, Palestineterritory, which under ockupim has become an extraordinary open-air prison.The latest attack was revenge for the Palestinian resistance, for neighbors trying to stop the illegal Zionist evictions of Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah, a neighborhood in East Jerusalem. At the same time, Israeli police raided the Jerusalem Al-Aqsa Mosque during Eid al-Fitr prayers signaling the end of Ramadan to millions of Muslims around the world. Then, on May 18, ten thousand Palestinian workers across the occupied territories staged a general strike to protest Israeli deportations and attacks. As forces in Gaza fired rockets in self-defense against Israeli bombing, Palestinians inside and outside the borders implemented by Israel acted together in a powerful display of unity. The strike put pressure on the Israeli state to cancel its genocidal attacks. This May 18 was the 72nd anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba, when in 1948 Israeli military forces expelled 700,000 Palestinians from their internment homes and destroyed hundreds of towns and villages in order to form the state of Israel. Police raids on resistance Within a week of the general strike, Israel responded with intensified resistance by ordering mass arrests of Palestinians who are Israeli citizens. Police raids began May 24 under Operation Law and Order, a plan approved by Homeland Security Minister Amir Ohana and Israeli Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai. Palestinian citizens of Israel, who make up 20% of the population, have shared warnings of mass arrests of Israel on social media: This is a declaration of war. The Israelis will attack more than 500 homes to abduct our children and youth. This is not just an attempt at intimidation, and it is not just a policy of intimidation. This is an unprecedented war against the Palestinians at home and will be waged under the guise of a humiliating silence. Our people must act now and immediately to end this war. The whole world must be shocked now. (middleeasteye.net, May 24) According to Al Jazeera, Israeli police say 1,550 Palestinians living in Israel have been arrested since May 9 (tinyurl.com/7rwvjkvz) International solidarity But Palestine is not alone. People all over the world have taken to the streets in solidarity and others are fighting for institutional and governmental support for Palestine. In Ireland, Belfast City Council The pastmovement June 2supporting the expulsion of Israeli ambassadors from Ireland and Britain. The motion described the Israeli attacks in Gaza as the ongoing ethnic cleansing of Palestinians and noted that the illegal expansion of settlements represents a flagrant violation of international law. He cited a growing list of human rights groups that say Israeli policy constitutes apartheid and crimes against humanity. The Belfast movement continues calls to the Irish parliament to impose sanctions on Israel. (middleeastmonitor.com, June 3) Meanwhile, more more than 1,000 Canadian artists and workers signed an open letter of solidarity with Palestinians living under Israeli military occupation. The letter denounces Israel for its apartheid and colonialism and calls on Canadian cultural institutions to support Palestine through the Boycott, Relocation and Sanctions (BDS) campaign, ending cooperation with Israeli-sponsored arts and cultural activities.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]izWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos