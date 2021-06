Govt ditch the most popular drugs in the new treatment plan | Mumbai News

MUMBAI: The central health ministry has released an evidence-based treatment plan for Covid-19 patients, dismissing many drugs that became household names during the pandemic and achieved record sales. The antiviral favipiravir, which was the best-selling drug in India in April, finds no mention in the nine-page document featured on the website of the General Directorate of Health Services (DGHS). The other antiviral, remdesivir, is recommended for limited use only with a prescription by an elderly doctor described as an medicine with the possibility of harm.

New evidence-based prescription makes doctors happy

For the past 15 months, most patients with Covid-19 in India, no sooner than they were diagnosed, have received a prescription of six to eight medications. The phenomenon of poly-pharmacy was irrational. We are extremely happy that these guidelines have been compiled into solid evidence, said Dr PS Kalantri from the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Wardha.

The guidelines mention, in all, four medications as essential for severe patients with Covid: Oxygen, steroids, tocilizumab (not all, but based on some blood parameters) and anti-coagulants for patients with contemporary diseases such as diabetes, hypertension , etc.

The instructions make it clear that the medication is intended only for patients with moderate or severe Covid-19 disease who need hospitalization. For those with mild Covid, only medicines to reduce fever and cough are advised.

Antibiotics commonly described as azithromycin and doxycycline are missing from the list. Ditto with ivermectin, the antiparasitic drug that aims to control filariasis or elephant foot.

Top-selling pharmacies like zinc supplements and vitamins A, B, C and D are also not mentioned. Previous protocols by Union and state governments always mentioned a 15-day or one-month course of zinc and vitamins C and D.

World Health Organization chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan welcomed India’s evidence-based guidelines. She said they were simple, rational and would serve as a clear guide for doctors.

A global health expert from McGill University in Canada, Dr Madhu Pai, said, Rational, scientific guidelines are essential for saving lives, and I am pleased to see these new guidelines based on Covid evidence from DGHS, MOHFW. He said they are backed by science and avoid irrational and unproven medicines. This will not only save lives, but also reduce costs for patients, he added.

In Mumbai, pulmonologist Dr Lancelot Pinto said he could stop being apologetic to his Covid-19 patients. I have never prescribed Covid ivermectin, doxycycline or favoripiravir to my patients, but I have had to explain to many of them why I did not prescribe these medicines. Some would be worried about that, but now I can show them these instructions, he said.

On the negative side, an elderly doctor from a BMC hospital said the guidelines do not include counseling for patients with contemporary disease. Another doctor said while the Indian Medical Research Council usually issues treatment protocols (during Covid), this has come from the DGHS. A regular doctor can be confused as to which government agency to follow, he said.







